SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Little Shark With an adorable shark finger puppet, this new addition to the popular Finger Puppet series is a great way for parents to enjoy reading with their child. Features a plush finger puppet permanently attached to the book and peek-a-boo holes in every page. Full description



BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Chronicle Books

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-2

-Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

-Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

-Format : E-Books

-Seller information : Chronicle Books ( 9* )

-Link Download : https://fghhty54tfv.blogspot.com/?book=1452112517



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://fghhty54tfv.blogspot.com/?book=1452112517 )

