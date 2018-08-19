Successfully reported this slideshow.
discomfort today. ​ This album contains hypnosis instructions, two different inductions with optional "sleep" or "wake" en...
  3. 3. Manage Pain and Discomfort During Pregnancy Audiobook Free | Manage Pain and Discomfort During Pregnancy ( free books ) : free audio books app for iphone Is physical discomfort stopping you from enjoying being pregnant? Would you like to soothe your pregnancy aches and pains in a natural, healing way? Discomfort during pregnancy is completely normal, but now you can naturally ease the pain and soothe your body with "Manage Pain and Discomfort During Pregnancy" from Amy Applebaum Hypnosis. ​ Amy is a world-renowned life and business coach, author, speaker and hypnotherapist whose success has led to high- profile appearances on such television outlets as ABC News, CNN, TLC, Dr. Drew's Lifechangers and Martha Stewart, to name a few. She also serves as an expert to publications including the NY Times, The International Herald Tribune, Cosmopolitan, Shape, Figure Magazine, and Woman's World. ​ And now Amy has taken her knowledge of personal and business success, and created this hypnosis & meditation Pregnancy Collection to help you soothe and relax your body during your pregnancy, and help you overcome any discomfort you may have so that you can fully embrace the joy of being pregnant. ​ "Manage Pain and Discomfort During Pregnancy" uses soothing suggestions and binaural beats to remove stress and tension from your body, deeply relaxing your body and mind, and promoting healing peace from within for you and your baby. Your mind is very powerful, and with the help of hypnosis and meditation, you can manage your pain and
  4. 4. discomfort today. ​ This album contains hypnosis instructions, two different inductions with optional "sleep" or "wake" endings, relaxation & meditation music, and affirmations and actions for change: ​ Track 1 - Hypnosis Instructions ​ Track 2 - Relaxation Induction - Wake Ending ​ Track 3 - Relaxation Induction - Sleep Ending ​ Track 4 - Seashore Induction - Wake Ending ​ Track 5 - Seashore
  5. 5. Manage Pain and Discomfort During Pregnancy Audiobook Free | Manage Pain and Discomfort During Pregnancy ( free books ) : free audio books app for iphone Written By: Amy Applebaum. Narrated By: Amy Applebaum Publisher: Hypnosis, Meditation and Coaching Group Date: March 2013 Duration: 3 hours 43 minutes
