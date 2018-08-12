-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Popular Book Andalucia, Costa Del Sol, Seville, Cordoba, Granada Marco Polo Map (Marco Polo Maps) Marco Polo For Trial by Marco Polo
Marco Polo maps feature completely up-to-date, digitally generated mapping. The high quality cartography with distance indicators and scale converters aid route planning. Includes 6 city plans: Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Jerez de la Frontera, Malaga and Sevilla. A fold-out overview map is ideal for route planning and 7 self-adhesive Marco Polo mark-it stickers can be used to pin-point a destination or route for future reference. Scenic routes and places of interest are highlighted - ideal for touring holidays. Comprehensive index. The map scale is 1: 200 000.
Download Click This Link https://langsunglead.blogspot.com/?book=3829767552
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment