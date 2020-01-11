Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[RECOMMENDATION] Medicare RBRVS 2018: The Physicians' Guide Online
[RECOMMENDATION] Medicare RBRVS 2018: The Physicians' Guide Online The 27th edition of Medicare RBRVS: The Physicians’ Gui...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : American Medical Associationq Pages : 600 pagesq Publisher : American Medical Associationq Languag...
DISCRIPSI The 27th edition of Medicare RBRVS: The Physicians’ Guide 2018 provides the much-needed updated information on t...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[RECOMMENDATION] Medicare RBRVS 2018: The Physicians' Guide Online

6 views

Published on

The 27th edition of Medicare RBRVS: The Physicians’ Guide 2018 provides the much-needed updated information on the new 2018 Medicare Physician Payment Schedule, payment rules, conversion factor, CPT and HCPCS RVUs, and GPCIs that affect the physician practice. This book is a must-have tool for physician practices because it offers invaluable insight and information needed to understand Medicare’s resource-based relative value scale (RBRVS) payment system, and to help physician practices establish physician charges and to calculate Medicare payments. Features and Benefits • NEW FOR 2018! The complete RVU table in an electronic file. Purchase the book and receive access to the complete RVU table in an Excel file format. Use the file to sort, filter, calculate, and present the data to meet your needs. Quarterly updates are also available. Initial file and quarterly updates will be delivered by an emailed link. • Critical insight into the RBRVS system — detailed background information on the RBRVS system, an in-depth explanation on the key components and operation of the payment system, use of the RBRVS by Medicare and the private sector, geographic adjustments, conversion factors, limits on physician charges and CMS adoption of the Physician Practice Information Survey Data and other Practice Expense Methodology changes • Updated information on the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, payment rules, and the conversion factor — covers new payment rules that take effect in 2018 • Updated RVUs for 2018 CPT® codes including every RVU element — Physician Work, Practice Expense (Facility and Nonfacility) and Professional Liability Insurance • List of RVUs for CPT and HCPCS–coded procedures and services — calculate and establish physician charges using RBRVS relative values • List of RVUs for anesthesiology services • List of geographic practice cost indices (GPCIs, pronounced as “gypsies”)

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[RECOMMENDATION] Medicare RBRVS 2018: The Physicians' Guide Online

  1. 1. [RECOMMENDATION] Medicare RBRVS 2018: The Physicians' Guide Online
  2. 2. [RECOMMENDATION] Medicare RBRVS 2018: The Physicians' Guide Online The 27th edition of Medicare RBRVS: The Physicians’ Guide 2018 provides the much- needed updated information on the new 2018 Medicare Physician Payment Schedule, payment rules, conversion factor, CPT and HCPCS RVUs, and GPCIs that affect the physician practice. This book is a must-have tool for physician practices because it offers invaluable insight and information needed to understand Medicare’s resource-based relative value scale (RBRVS) payment system, and to help physician practices establish physician charges and to calculate Medicare payments. Features and Benefits • NEW FOR 2018! The complete RVU table in an electronic file. Purchase the book and receive access to the complete RVU table in an Excel file format. Use the file to sort, filter, calculate, and present the data to meet your needs. Quarterly updates are also available. Initial file and quarterly updates will be delivered by an emailed link. • Critical insight into the RBRVS system — detailed background information on the RBRVS system, an in-depth explanation on the key components and operation of the payment system, use of the RBRVS by Medicare and the private sector, geographic adjustments, conversion factors, limits on physician charges and CMS adoption of the Physician Practice Information Survey Data and other Practice Expense Methodology changes • Updated information on the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, payment rules, and the conversion factor — covers new payment rules that take effect in 2018 • Updated RVUs for 2018 CPT® codes including every RVU element — Physician Work, Practice Expense (Facility and Nonfacility) and Professional Liability Insurance • List of RVUs for CPT and HCPCS–coded procedures and services — calculate and establish physician charges using RBRVS relative values • List of RVUs for anesthesiology services • List of geographic practice cost indices (GPCIs, pronounced as “gypsies”)
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : American Medical Associationq Pages : 600 pagesq Publisher : American Medical Associationq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1622026144q ISBN-13 : 9781622026142q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI The 27th edition of Medicare RBRVS: The Physicians’ Guide 2018 provides the much-needed updated information on the new 2018 Medicare Physician Payment Schedule, payment rules, conversion factor, CPT and HCPCS RVUs, and GPCIs that affect the physician practice. This book is a must-have tool for physician practices because it offers invaluable insight and information needed to understand Medicare’s resource-based relative value scale (RBRVS) payment system, and to help physician practices establish physician charges and to calculate Medicare payments. Features and Benefits • NEW FOR 2018! The complete RVU table in an electronic file. Purchase the book and receive access to the complete RVU table in an Excel file format. Use the file to sort, filter, calculate, and present the data to meet your needs. Quarterly updates are also available. Initial file and quarterly updates will be delivered by an emailed link. • Critical insight into the RBRVS system — detailed background information on the RBRVS system, an in-depth explanation on the key components and operation of the payment system, use of the RBRVS by Medicare and the private sector, geographic adjustments, conversion factors, limits on physician charges and CMS adoption of the Physician Practice Information Survey Data and other Practice Expense Methodology changes • Updated information on the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, payment rules, and the conversion factor — covers new payment rules that take effect in 2018 • Updated RVUs for 2018 CPT® codes including every RVU element — Physician Work, Practice Expense (Facility and Nonfacility) and Professional Liability Insurance • List of RVUs for CPT and HCPCS–coded procedures and services — calculate and establish physician charges using RBRVS relative values • List of RVUs for anesthesiology services • List of geographic practice cost indices (GPCIs, pronounced as “gypsies”)
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×