Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Midsummer Magic audio books streaming Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Mids...
Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Midsummer Magic audio books streaming Dear Listener: Midsummer Magic, the first no...
Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Midsummer Magic audio books streaming Written By: Catherine Coulter. Narrated By: ...
Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Midsummer Magic audio books streaming Download Full Version Midsummer Magic Audio ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Midsummer Magic audio books streaming

5 views

Published on

Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Midsummer Magic audio books streaming

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Midsummer Magic audio books streaming

  1. 1. Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Midsummer Magic audio books streaming Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Midsummer Magic audio books streaming LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Midsummer Magic audio books streaming Dear Listener: Midsummer Magic, the first novel in the Magic Trilogy, was published at the end of 1987. Philip Hawksbury, the Earl of Rothermere, obeying his father's dying wish, hies himself to Scotland to offer for one of the daughters of Alexander Kilbracken, the Earl of Ruthven. Frances Kilbracken, informed of the earl's arrival and his mission, disguises herself as a bespectacled dowd so she won't be the one selected by the young earl. But choose her he does, and for all the wrong reasons. The newly married couple return to England, together but not at all happy. Philip dumps Frances at Desborough Hall, his ancestral estate, and heads back to his old life in London. Ah, but Desborough has a stud farm and racing stable, and Frances is magic with horses. When the earl returns to his home, driven by guilt, he discovers the woman he married has grossly deceived him. What follows is a battle of the sexes that will have you chuckling, maybe even howling with laughter. Let me know what you think of this first of the Magic novels - it's one of my own favorites. Catherine Coulter
  3. 3. Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Midsummer Magic audio books streaming Written By: Catherine Coulter. Narrated By: Anne Flosnik Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: January 2012 Duration: 11 hours 12 minutes
  4. 4. Midsummer Magic Audiobook For Android | Midsummer Magic audio books streaming Download Full Version Midsummer Magic Audio OR Download Now

×