As a wizard of Hogwarts your training is never complete. The Unofficial Harry Potter Spellbook: Wizard training has everything you need to take your wizard training to a new level. This complete Harry Potter spellbook contains 200+ spells and will take you on a journey back into the world of HogwartsThis spellbook includes:Over 200 Harry Potter spells (including unique spells seen in the videogames, movies and official books) Pronunciations for each spell to recite each spell perfectly Wand movements to make each spell come alive Extra notes, as well as more information on the more difficult to understand spellsPractice your spells and perfect your wand movements with The Unofficial Harry Potter Spellbook: Wizard Training

