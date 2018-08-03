Read The Power of the Actor: The Chubbuck Technique | Online

-
This book brings together various techniques I have come across in different approaches to psychological realism, from the godfather of it all, the great Stanislavski, to Strasberg and Hagen. It is entirely practical. It s 12 step process strings together objectives (play and scene level), obstacles, actioning, personalisations and endowments, use of place and 4th wall, doings/business, inner objects and monologs and so forth. These are nothing new, off course, but the power of the book lies in its practicality.
