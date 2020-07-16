Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Python for Excel Felix Zumstein, 14 July 2020 Tech3Camp #66
Agenda 1. Introduction 2. Spreadsheets in the age of blockchain and AI 3. Python for Excel 4. Demo 2
1. Introduction
Provide innovative solutions for Excel developers 4 Our Mission
xlwings • Python for Excel • Scripts, UDFs, Macros, REST API • Windows & Mac • CE: Free & open-source, part of Anaconda • ...
xltrail • Version control with or without Git • Audit Trail for Excel • Currently tracks: – Formulas – VBA code – Power qu...
2. Spreadsheets in the age of blockchain and AI COVID-19
COVID-19 8 https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/covid-19-essential-supplies-forecasting-tool
Look familiar? Part I 9
=IFERROR(@IF($F1="yes",MMULT(-- (J23:N23>0),--('HCW & Staff'!$BH$22:$BH$26))*$C$113,MMULT(-- (J23:N23),--('HCW & Staff'!$B...
The London Whale Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/quicktake/the-london-whale (2/23/2016) 11
Our interpretation 1) Excel = code, so treat it as such! 2) Migrating away from Excel is not always feasible. 12
3. Python for Excel
Two types of Packages 14 Reader/Writer • OpenPyXL • XlsxWriter • xlwt/xlrd • pyxlsb (read-only, no option to write xlsb fi...
4. Demo
Demo 16 1. Interactive use with Jupyter notebook 2. Static unit tests using OpenPyXL 3. Dynamic unit tests using xlwings 4...
Resources 17 1. https://github.com/xlwings/xlwings-demo 2. https://github.com/xlwings/static-excel-test 3. https://gitlab....
Thank You Let’s connect: https://www.linkedin.com/in/felix-zumstein
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tech3camp Meetup: Python for Excel

44 views

Published on

How can you use Python for Excel files? This webinar demonstrates the different packages and show how you can use them for unit tests and other tasks like User Defined Functions.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tech3camp Meetup: Python for Excel

  1. 1. Python for Excel Felix Zumstein, 14 July 2020 Tech3Camp #66
  2. 2. Agenda 1. Introduction 2. Spreadsheets in the age of blockchain and AI 3. Python for Excel 4. Demo 2
  3. 3. 1. Introduction
  4. 4. Provide innovative solutions for Excel developers 4 Our Mission
  5. 5. xlwings • Python for Excel • Scripts, UDFs, Macros, REST API • Windows & Mac • CE: Free & open-source, part of Anaconda • PRO: e.g. embedding Python code 5
  6. 6. xltrail • Version control with or without Git • Audit Trail for Excel • Currently tracks: – Formulas – VBA code – Power queries – Named ranges 6
  7. 7. 2. Spreadsheets in the age of blockchain and AI COVID-19
  8. 8. COVID-19 8 https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/covid-19-essential-supplies-forecasting-tool
  9. 9. Look familiar? Part I 9
  10. 10. =IFERROR(@IF($F1="yes",MMULT(-- (J23:N23>0),--('HCW & Staff'!$BH$22:$BH$26))*$C$113,MMULT(-- (J23:N23),--('HCW & Staff'!$BF$22:$BF$26))*$C$114),0)+IF(' Equipment List & Usage'!$F1="yes",$C$113,$C$114)*Total_ Inpatients_in_beds_over_time*Q23 Look familiar? Part II 10 https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/covid-19-essential-supplies-forecasting-tool
  11. 11. The London Whale Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/quicktake/the-london-whale (2/23/2016) 11
  12. 12. Our interpretation 1) Excel = code, so treat it as such! 2) Migrating away from Excel is not always feasible. 12
  13. 13. 3. Python for Excel
  14. 14. Two types of Packages 14 Reader/Writer • OpenPyXL • XlsxWriter • xlwt/xlrd • pyxlsb (read-only, no option to write xlsb files) Automation • xlwings • PyXXL (commercial-only)
  15. 15. 4. Demo
  16. 16. Demo 16 1. Interactive use with Jupyter notebook 2. Static unit tests using OpenPyXL 3. Dynamic unit tests using xlwings 4.UDF: Correlation matrix 5. Macro: Monte Carlo simulation 6.Reporting (PRO feature)
  17. 17. Resources 17 1. https://github.com/xlwings/xlwings-demo 2. https://github.com/xlwings/static-excel-test 3. https://gitlab.com/xlwings/xlwings-workflow
  18. 18. Thank You Let’s connect: https://www.linkedin.com/in/felix-zumstein

×