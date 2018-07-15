-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
With its unique combination of classic Netter artwork, exam photos and videos, and rigorous evidence-based approach, Netter s Orthopaedic Clinical Examination, 3rd Edition, helps you get the most clinically significant information from every orthopaedic examination. This new edition, by Drs. Joshua Cleland, Shane Koppenhaver, and Jonathan Su, allows you to quickly review the reliability and diagnostic utility of musculoskeletal physical exams and make it easier to incorporate evidence into your clinical decision making.
Author : Joshua Cleland PT PhD
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Joshua Cleland PT PhD ( 1✮ )
Link Download : https://leaderbangsat14.blogspot.kr/?book=0323340636
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment