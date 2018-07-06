This text provides a comprehensive, colorful, up to date, and accessible presentation of AI without sacrificing theoretical foundations. It includes numerous examples, applications, full color images, and human interest boxes to enhance student interest. Advanced topics cover neural nets, genetic algorithms, and complex board games. A companion DVD is included with resources, simulations, and figures from the book. Instructors resources are available upon adoption. It includes new separate chapters on Robotics, Machine Learning, and Computer Games. It introduces important AI concepts e.g., expert systems, use in video games, neural nets, machine learning, and more through practical applications. It includes DVD with resources, simulations, and figures from the book. There are numerous instructors resources e.g., solutions, Microsoft PP slides, etc. available for adopters.

Click This Link To Download https://herekanlurtelur.blogspot.sg/?book=1942270003

