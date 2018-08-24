Synnopsis :

Jack and Annie are ready for their next adventure in the "New York Times" bestselling middle-grade series the Magic Tree House! Beware of avalanches! When the magic tree house whisks Jack and Annie back in time to the highest pass in the Swiss Alps, they discover an ancient monastery filled with monks and Saint Bernard dogs. Annie can t resist offering to train a wild young dog named Barry. Will Barry lead Jack and Annie to the mysterious flower they need to save a friend s life? Or will he only lead them into danger? Before the night is over, Jack and Annie will be forced to use some crazy magic! Join everyone s favorite brother and sister duo on an adventure that is scary and magical, and more fun than they ve ever had! Visit the Magic Tree House website! MagicTreeHouse.com"



Author : Mary Pope Osborne

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Mary Pope Osborne ( 3? )

