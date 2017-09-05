Fórmulas moleculares y representaciones de líneas. 1. Determina la fórmula molecular de la tirosina. Solución 2. Determina...
Formulas moleculares y representaciones de línea

  1. 1. Fórmulas moleculares y representaciones de líneas. 1. Determina la fórmula molecular de la tirosina. Solución 2. Determina la fórmula molecular de la sacarosa. No. carbonos = 9 No. anillos = 1 No. enlaces π = 4 Partimos de: C9H20 - H2 (1 anillo) - H8 (4 π) + H1 (1 N) C9H11NO3 Comprobación:
  2. 2. Fórmulas moleculares y representaciones de líneas 2 Solución 3. Determina la fórmula molecular de la adenina. Solución No. carbonos = 12 No. anillos = 2 Partimos de: C12H26 - H4 (2 anillos) C12H22O11 Comprobación: No. carbonos = 10 No. anillos = 3 No. enlaces π = 4
  3. 3. Fórmulas moleculares y representaciones de líneas 3 4. Determina la fórmula molecular del colesterol. Solución Partimos de: C10H22 - H6 (3 anillos) C10H12N4O4 Comprobación: - H8 (4 π) + H4 (4 N) No. carbonos = 27 No. anillos = 4
  4. 4. Fórmulas moleculares y representaciones de líneas 4 5. Determina la fórmula molecular de la quinina. Solución Partimos de: C27H56 - H8 (4 anillos) C27H46O No. enlaces π = 1 - H2 (1 π) Comprobación: No. carbonos = 19 No. anillos = 4 No. enlaces π = 6
  5. 5. Fórmulas moleculares y representaciones de líneas 5 6. Determina la fórmula molecular de la teobromina. Solución Partimos de: C20H42 - H8 (4 anillos) C19H24N2O2 Comprobación: - H12 (6 π) + H2 (2 N) No. carbonos = 7 No. anillos = 2 Partimos de: C7H16 - H4 (2 anillos) C6H8N4O2 Comprobación: No. enlaces π = 4 - H8 (4 π) + H4 (4 N)
  6. 6. Fórmulas moleculares y representaciones de líneas 6 7. Determina la fórmula molecular del β-caroteno. Solución No. carbonos = 40 No. anillos = 2 Partimos de: C40H82 - H4 (2 anillos) C40H56 Comprobación: No. enlaces π = 11 - H22 (11 π)
  7. 7. Fórmulas moleculares y representaciones de líneas 7 8. Determina la fórmula molecular de la penicilina V. Solución No. carbonos = 16 Partimos de: C16H34 - H6 (3 anillos) C16H18N2O5S Comprobación: - H12 (6 π) + H2 (2 N) No. anillos = 3 No. carbonos = 6
  8. 8. Fórmulas moleculares y representaciones de líneas 8 9. Determina la fórmula molecular del DDT. Solución No. carbonos = 14 Partimos de: C14H30 - H4 (2 anillos) C14H9Cl5 Comprobación: - H12 (6 π) - H5 (5 Cl) No. anillos = 2 No. carbonos = 6

