Book details Author : Bradley D Harris Pages : 196 pages Publisher : CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform 2009-04-1
Description this book Trails to Testimony: Bringing Young Men to Christ Through Scouting - President Gordon B. Hinckley sa
flourish." Trails to Testimony is a powerful guide for families and leaders entrusted with the sacred responsibility of te
Trails to Testimony: Bringing Young Men to Christ Through Scouting - President Gordon B. Hinckley said, "There is no more significant work in this world than the preparation of boys to become men . . . who are qualified to live productive and meaningful lives." And President Thomas S. Monson underscores this thought when he says that "It s easier to build boys than to mend them." Bradley D. Harris, professor of recreational management and youth leadership at Brigham Young University, and past member of the LDS Young Mens General Board, challenges parents and youth leaders alike to rediscover the spiritual dimensions of Scouting-to focus on the close relationship that should exist between Scouting and the Aaronic Priesthood. The author s 22-year professional career with the Boy Scouts of America, combined with extensive experience within the Church in various priesthood leadership capacities, gives him invaluable insights into the responsibilities that parents and leaders have in bringing young men to Christ. "The family is the first institution charged with bringing young men to Christ. . . . Working in harmony, the family and the Aaronic Priesthood should create an atmosphere where young men s individual testimonies can . . . flourish." Trails to Testimony is a powerful guide for families and leaders entrusted with the sacred responsibility of teaching and guiding the young men of the Church.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
  2. 2. Book details Author : Bradley D Harris Pages : 196 pages Publisher : CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform 2009-04-10 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1517039592 ISBN-13 : 9781517039592
×