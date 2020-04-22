Syllabus contexto iii 2020 01

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD DISTRITAL “FRANCISCO JOSÉ DE CALDAS” FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS Y EDUCACIÓN LICENCIATURA EN PEDAGOGÍA INFANTIL PROGR...
Desde esta perspectiva, los procesos de sociales durante las últimas tres décadas específicamente han reconocido la necesi...
 OBJETIVOS: Profundizar en el estudio de la primera infancia y su educación y cómo éstas han venido transformándose a lo ...
En consecuencia, se podrán de manifiesto el agenciamiento y apropiación de competencias propositivas, argumentativas y dia...
Zuluaga, O; Echeverry, A; Martínez, A. (1988). Educación y Pedagogía: Una diferencia necesaria Complementaria:
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DISTRITAL “FRANCISCO JOSÉ DE CALDAS” FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS Y EDUCACIÓN LICENCIATURA EN PEDAGOGÍA INFANTIL PROGRAMA ANALÍTICO DE ASIGNATURA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL Formar integralmente ciudadanos y ciudadanas que como profesionales de la docencia y de la investigación puedan contribuir en la búsqueda y construcción de nuevas significaciones y valoraciones para la transformación de los sujetos y colectividades de la Nación Colombiana, específicamente de Bogotá. VISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL La Universidad Francisco José de Caldas, en su condición de Universidad autónoma y estatal del Distrito Capital, será reconocida nacional e internacionalmente por su excelencia en la construcción de saberes, conocimientos e investigación de alto impacto para la solución de los problemas del desarrollo humano y transformación sociocultural. C. de formación: Nombre del espacio académico: Seminario de Contexto III Educación y Primera Infancia Tipo de espacio académico: Seminario Modalidad de trabajo: Presencial Código: 4861 Grupo: 01 Periodo académico: 2020-01 Nivel: IX Semestre No. de créditos: Horas TD: 6 horas Horas TC: Horas TA: Área(s): Niño Profundización Elaborado por: Lynn Marulanda Fecha de elaboración: Abril 2020 JUSTIFICACIÓN: El Seminario de Contexto III denominado Educación y Primera Infancia, plantea una relación compleja y dinámica que involucra situar esta relación desde el punto de vista de la formación de Pedagogos y Pedagogas Infantiles. En este sentido, la cuestión es cómo instalar esta relación entre la educación y la primera infancia sin dejar de lado al maestro que se forma para ser pedagogo/a infantil. Si bien, hoy por hoy ambas han cobrado una importancia enorme tanto en el campo de la educación misma, como en la política, la medicina, la economía, entre otras, parecen haber soslayado a la pedagogía como aquel saber fundante que lleva a la reflexión sobre la praxis, en palabras de Quiceno (1998). Entonces aquí se abre un espectro para que el seminario sea ese espacio en que el estudio de la educación para la primera infancia de cabida a la pedagogía y cómo esta será uno de los principales elementos para el acercamiento a las dos categorías que nombran a este espacio académico.
  2. 2. Desde esta perspectiva, los procesos de sociales durante las últimas tres décadas específicamente han reconocido la necesidad de brindarle a los niños y niñas una educación formal cada vez más temprana en sus vidas, lo que ha implicado una dinámica de estudio y valoración de la primera infancia y la adecuación de modelos educativos que busquen responder a las necesidades objetivas de los grupos sociales. La construcción de ambientes, dinámicas y procesos educativos formales para la atención de los niños y niñas durante su primera infancia requiere de una profunda reflexión sobre el perfil y la formación del maestro y las consecuencias que tiene para esta etapa del desarrollo humano, teniendo en cuenta las condiciones particulares de los contextos sociales y culturales. Los procesos físicos, mentales, emocionales y relacionales en que se desenvuelve la primera infancia están marcados por la manera en que los niños y niñas se relacionan con los adultos. En consecuencia, para el desarrollo de este seminario se propone en primera instancia se estudiará cómo se fue desarrollando la idea de educación para los niños y las niñas, teniendo en cuenta algunos hitos históricos que de la mano de diferentes pedagogos tales como Comenio, Rousseau y Pestalozzi, se instalaron para dar las fuertes bases que posibilitan a que actualmente se hable de la primera infancia y su educación. En este transcurrir del tiempo, se reconocerán diferentes momentos de la historia, como la revolución francesa, el darwinismo, la industrialización, la teoría de la Gestalt, y otros eventos que marcaron las formas de comprender y de definir a la primera infancia, a la infancia y su educación. Posteriormente, se hará un recorrido juicioso por aquellos modelos pedagógicos que se han distinguido a lo largo de la historia de la pedagogía moderna como aquellos modelos que contribuyen directamente a la educación para la primera infancia y que han influenciado a la región latinoamericana y al país, tales como el modelo de las Hermanas Agazzi, el modelo Montessori, el modelo de Declory, el modelo High Scope, el Sistema Reggio Emilia, entre otros. Finalmente, se presentará una mirada al orden internacional sobre el estado de la educación para la primera infancia a nivel mundial, desde la perspectiva de diferentes organismos tales como la UNESCO, la ONU, UNICEF, entre otros, que han venido definiendo la educación y la toma de decisiones sobre ella y la primera infancia, desde mediados del siglo XX, aproximadamente. De este recorrido, se propone ir despejando cuál es la idea de educación y de primera infancia que se comprenden por parte de dichos organismos, como bases epistemológica y pedagógica para la formulación de políticas al respecto. Esta propuesta permitirá llegar a un análisis ubicado en el contexto regional latinoamericano y colombiano, para establecer cómo los países de esta región han venido introduciendo y llevando a su práctica ciudadana las diferentes solicitudes y decisiones que desde los contextos internacionales se definen, específicamente para los países llamados en desarrollo en temas concernientes a la primera infancia y su educación. Esto facilitará realizar un ejercicio reflexivo alrededor de las tensiones, distanciamientos, similitudes o contrastes, que pueden originarse de las distintas posturas que a lo largo del tiempo se han venido considerando sobre la educación y la primera infancia, hasta llegar al momento actual colombiano.
  3. 3.  OBJETIVOS: Profundizar en el estudio de la primera infancia y su educación y cómo éstas han venido transformándose a lo largo de la historia, a partir de un ejercicio reflexivo que permita el acercamiento a sus concepciones y problemáticas en el Siglo XXI. Reconocer los diferentes nieles contextuales como lo son el meta, macro, meso, y microcontexto, en relación con la situación actual de la infancia y su educación a nivel nacional e internacional, a partir de la lectura y estudio de algunos documentos normativos. Identificar modelos pedagógicos que han definido y orientado la educación para la primera infancia a lo largo de la historia, develando su relación e influencia con las posturas educativas contemporáneas específicamente en Colombia. Realizar un ejercicio a partir del enfoque metodológico sugerido por el Análisis Critico del Discurso, que permita a los estudiantes apropiar dichas herramientas para la presentación de un escrito argumentativo, que permita evidenciar sus posturas sobre la relación problémica educación-primera infancia. Competencias o aprendizajes a formar en los estudiantes Se propone incentivar las competencias argumentativas, crticas y propositivas, en torno a las temáticas presentadas, que conduzcan a los estudiantes a un proceso analítico-interpretativo de la complejidad que presenta la relación educación/primera infancia, desde el reconocimiento de la articulación de los distintos contextos que se entrelazan en dicha relación. Por lo que se traducirá el trabajo en un ejercicio hermenéutico propuesto para desarrollar durante el semestre. TEMAS, PROBLEMAS, PREGUNTAS ORIENTADORAS Y PLAN DE TRABAJO 1. Definición del sujeto niño o niña en primera infancia 2. Reconocimiento de las contribuciones de la pedagogía clásica a la educación para la primera infancia. 3. Distinción de los modelos pedagógicospara la primera infancia y su concepción de niño y niña. 4. Establecimiento de relaciones y tensiones entre la pedagogía, la educación, la pedagogía y la política respecto a la primera infancia. METODOLOGIA La metodología a utilizar en el espacio académico de Contexto III, comprenderá la modalidad de seminario principalmente, en las que se dispondrá de un conjunto de lecturas especializadas en los ejes relevantes para este espacio, que orientarán las discusiones y demás actividades que se propongan. Por lo tanto, el desarrollo de las sesiones quedará sujeto a la previa realización de lecturas básicas como soporte teórico y fundamento de la participación de los y las estudiantes.
  4. 4. En consecuencia, se podrán de manifiesto el agenciamiento y apropiación de competencias propositivas, argumentativas y dialógicas de manera particular a la apuesta formativa de esta electiva. EVALUACION Especifique práctica evaluativa (qué, cómo, por qué y para qué de la evaluación propuesta en relación con el espacio académico, su naturaleza y núcleo problémico correspondiente. Para la evaluación se tendrá en cuenta como requisito principal la asistencia. Dada la propuesta de realización de un ejercicio escrito de corte crítico y analítico, se pondrán de manifiesto herramientas que desde la hermenéutica se han dispuesto para el estudio y análisis documental, así como también las competencias argumentativas orales. Por lo anterior, será importante la presentación de escritos y socializaciones con ayuda de material audiovisual pertinente como apoyo a las posturas que los estudiantes asuman con lo cual será de vital importancia la asistencia presencial y la presentación oportuna de actividades, trabajos escritos, tareas y demás insumos que se soliciten. Enfoque, dispositivos, técnicas e instrumentos; escala de medición de aprendizajes y/o competencias; tiempos, porcentajes, resultados e impactos previstos Las principales estrategias para utilizar en este semanario serán las herramientas que desde la hermenéutica se disponen para el desarrollo de ejercicios que involucran el análisis critico de discursos, donde la utilización de rejillas de análisis guiarán la escritura y argumentación, a partir de la cual se orientarán las socializaciones reconociendo la competencia oral y el ejercicio escrito hermenéutico guiado, en torno al análisis interpretativo de la relación compleja educación/primera infancia. BIBLIOGRAFÍA (Básica y/o complementaria) Falta completar Dewey, J. (1915), Democracia y educación, traducción de 1995, Madrid, Morata. Durkheim (1976) Educación y socioIogía. Bogotá: Editora Babel El niño y el juego. UNESCO Marulanda, L (2016) Comprensiones de la Infancia como sujeto social y educativo. Tesis Doctoral. Bogotá: Universidad Santo Tomás Rogoff, B. (1997), “Los tres planos de la actividad sociocultural, apropiación participativa, participación guiada y aprendizaje”, en Wertsch, J., del Río, P. y Álvarez, A. (eds.), La mente sociocultural. Aproximaciones teóricas y aplicadas, Madrid, Fundación Infancia y Aprendizaje.
  5. 5. Zuluaga, O; Echeverry, A; Martínez, A. (1988). Educación y Pedagogía: Una diferencia necesaria Complementaria:

