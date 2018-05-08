[NEWS] Personal Finance Flash Cards Ages 8-9 by Full

Synnopsis :

Money Matters! With Personal Finance flash cards from LEP, students will get a head start on mastering one of the most essential 21st century skills! This deck of 50 full-color question cards brings mathematics and finance together and reinforces key concepts like working with money, calculating costs, understanding savings, and more. The back of each card reveals the answer. More importantly, it explains why the answer is correct, and how that answer is mathematically found. This unique format allows students to not only practice, but also understand. Personal Finance will help prepare young learners for the future, one dollar at a time!



Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

