Estudio estadistico

Ximena Llumiquinga
Estudio Estadístico

  1. 1. Estudio estad�stico �Qu� es? La Estad�stica es la parte de las Matem�ticas que se encarga del estudio de una determinada caracter�stica en una poblaci�n, recogiendo los datos, organiz�ndolos en tablas, represent�ndolos gr�ficamente y analiz�ndolos para sacar conclusiones de dicha poblaci�n.
  2. 2. Fases de un estudio estad�stico Un estudio estad�stico comienza con un problema al que dar soluci�n, con una pregunta a la que dar respuesta. Poblaci�n: Objeto de estudio A partir de la poblaci�n objeto de estudio se elige una peque�a porci�n sobre la que se extraer�n los datos a esto se lo llama MUESTRA Variables Cada una de las caracter�sticas o propiedades de estudio de un grupo de individuos o elementos susceptible de tomar alg�n valor. Variable Cualitativa Variable Cuantitativa
  3. 3. Medidas estad�sticas Mediana: Para calcular la mediana es importante que los datos est�n ordenados de mayor a menor, o al contrario de menor a mayor. Esto es, que tengan un orden. Moda: La moda es el valor m�s frecuente de la variable estad�stica. Media: Es el resultado de sumar el valor de la variable de todos los individuos y dividir por el total de individuos. Rango: Es la diferencia entre el mayor y el menor de los valores que toma la variable. Varianza y desviaci�n t�pica La varianza es una medida de dispersi�n que se basa en la desviaci�n de las observaciones con respecto a la media aritm�tica,

