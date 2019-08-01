Details Product Folk Fairy Tale Easy Readers Parent Pack: 15 Classic Stories That Are OJust RightO for Young Readers :

Help children soar in reading with these just right full-color books they can read all by themselves! Include The Three Little Pigs, The Tortoise and the Hare, The Ugly Duckling, The Little Red Hen, Cinderella, and 10 more beloved classics. Each tale features simple text, supportive pictures, and a helpful glossary to help developing readers build skills and confidence. Also includes a 4-page parent guide. Storybooks correlate with Guiding Reading levels E-I. For use with Grades K-2. Books Include: -Cinderella -Goldilocks And The Three Bears -Martina The Cockroach -Stone Soup -The City Mouse And The Country Mouse -The Elves And The Shoemaker -The Gingerbread Man -The Little Red Hen -The Nightingale -The Princess And The Pea -The Spider And The Beehive -The Three Billy Goats Gruff -The Three Little Pigs -The Tortoise And The Hare -The Ugly Duckling

