Your Invisible Power: How to Magnetize Yourself to Success
  Your Invisible Power: How to Magnetize Yourself to Success Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness
  2. 2. Your Invisible Power: How to Magnetize Yourself to Success Your Invisible Power remains Behrend's most powerful and popular work. Recommended by Bob Proctor and quoted in The Secret. Genevieve Behrend's Your Invisible Power is the original and best book on visualization for success. This is a really inspiring book. It gets you focused on your dreams and goals with very simple to understand directions. I encourage everyone to read and apply the information with a spirit of enthusiasm and watch your life change! Behrend masterfully explains how to work with this natural power in order to build the life that you dare dream of. The book gives specific guidelines for how to control and use your mind for profitable results and greater harmony. It has been, since its first edition, one of the world's best sellers on Mental Science.
