-
Published on
Synnopsis :
With These Hands Documenting the farm labour system, this text presents a collection of voices - from workers who labour in the fields, to union organizers and lobbyists. The stories present the world of migrant farmworkers as a complex social and economic system.
Author : Daniel Rothenburg
Language : English
Format : PDF
