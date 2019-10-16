A step-by-step guide to building web applications with Python and Django 2.2.Create, test, and deploy 5 progressively more complex websites including a Message Board app, a Blog app with user accounts, and a robust Newspaper app with reader comments and a complete user registration flow.Along the way you ll learn core Django features and best practices around models, views, templates, urls, custom user models, permissions, authorizations, user registration, testing, and deployment.TABLE OF CONTENTS: Introduction Chapter 1: Initial Setup Chapter 2: Hello World app Chapter 3: Pages app Chapter 4: Message Board app Chapter 5: Blog app Chapter 6: Forms Chapter 7: User Accounts Chapter 8: Custom User Model Chapter 9: User Authentication Chapter 10: Bootstrap Chapter 11: Password Change and Reset Chapter 12: Email Chapter 13: Newspaper app Chapter 14: Permissions and Authorizations Chapter 15: Comments Conclusion

