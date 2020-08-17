Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fasoracetam reviews benefits,dosage,side effects(3)
www.aasraw.com 2 AASraw Biochemical Technology Co.,Ltd aas14@aasraw.com This mutation is strongly associated with ADHD and...
www.aasraw.com 3 AASraw Biochemical Technology Co.,Ltd aas14@aasraw.com 6. Comparisons with Coluracetam powder, CAS No. 13...
https://www.aasraw.com/products/fasoracetam-powder/
https://www.aasraw.com/fasoracetam-reviews-benefitsdosageside-effects/
Fasoracetam powder is a white to beige odorless powder, which is extremely bitter in taste. It is more anti-amnesiac than piracetam, and acts as a central nervous system stimulant. It is a high-affinity choline uptake enhancer and increases nitric oxide synthase activity in the cerebral cortex. Similar to piracetam, the memory consolidation effects of pramiracetam can be abolished by an adrenalectomy.

Fasoracetam reviews benefits,dosage,side effects(3)

  5. Fasoracetam benefits 丨Fasoracetam effects -Memory Retention and General Cognition Animal tests suggest that fasoracetam effectively prevents memory problems and reduces amnesia and forgetfulness. Though there is no publicly available data on similar experiments using human subjects, many users say they experience substantial memory improvement when taking it. This claim is borne out by the compound's action in the brain; like other racetam nootropics, fasoracetam increases the amount of acetylcholine, the neurotransmitter most responsible for memory, learning, and cognition. -Mood Enhancement Fasoracetam improves mood, reduces anxiety, and lifts depression by acting on two of the brain's most powerful mood-influencing chemicals, glutamate and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). By simultaneously up-regulating GABA, which is an inhibitory neurotransmitter, and suppressing the excess production of the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate, fasoracetam provides what users describe as a smooth, non-jittery feeling of improved mood, relaxation, and calmness. There are no publicly available studies on fasoracetam effects on mood, anxiety, or depression in humans, but many users say they feel more calm, less anxious, and less depressed when taking the supplement. Animal testing also bears out this claim, showing that subjects given fasoracetam in stressful situations were less prone to learned helplessness and other syndromes indicative of anxiety and depression. -Potential ADHD Treatment The only publicly available human study on fasoracetam suggests that it has powerful potential as a treatment for ADHD. The study, which involved 30 subjects between the ages of 12 and 17, tested the efficacy of fasoracetam in treating ADHD among adolescents who demonstrated a specific mutation in the glutamatergic gene network.
  This mutation is strongly associated with ADHD and is present in a significant percentage of adolescents with the disorder. The subjects who took fasoracetam over the five weeks of the study showed marked improvement in all clinical measures during the trial, and reduction of ADHD symptoms persisted in post-trial testing. -Increases Creativity and Motivation As more and more people test fasoracetam's nootropic effects, anecdotal evidence of its ability to enhance creativity and increase motivation is building. Many users report that fasoracetam not only makes them feel more spontaneously creatively inspired, it also helps motivate them to start, carry through, and successfully complete creative projects. -Reduces Social Anxiety Many fasoracetam users report a marked reduction in social anxiety, similar to that experienced when taking phenibut. User self-reports include feeling less inhibition and dissociation, more motivation to interact, more confidence, and better verbal fluency. Though there is no human research data to confirm these effects, they could be logically expected given fasoracetam's actions on the production and release of GABA, glutamate, and other brain chemicals.
  6. Comparisons with Coluracetam powder, CAS No. 135463-81-9 The reported effects of Fasoracetam do have some commonalities with another powerful Racetam nootropic known as Coluracetam powder. Coluracetam powder CAS No. is 135463-81-9. Coluracetam powder received a great deal of attention thanks to its positive impact on the high affinity choline uptake system, which can increase the speed at which acetylcholine is produced. Yet it is not alone. Its sister substance shares these powers with it. This means it may also share the unique mood and memory enhancement benefits that sets Coluracetam apart from its illustrious relatives. Rats given fasoracetam"showed increase of ACh release from the cerebral cortex and the enhancement of HACU both in the cerebral cortex and hippocampus"Coluracetam mitigates learning deficits after a single dose and, even more fascinating, the improvements do not disappear with sudden cessation. This may be the result of comparatively long lasting alterations to HACU. Fasoracetam powder inhibited baclophen-induced memory loss in rats whereas the other drugs used did not. This further suggests it has a potent influence on cholinergic and GABA systems, both of which, in varied and complex ways, retaining new information. This, combined with its inducement of resiliency, suggests it makes an excellent study aid.

