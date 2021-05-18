Cabozantinib success stories on treating caner

https://www.aasraw.com/products/cabozantinib/

https://www.aasraw.com/cabozantinib-on-treating-caner/

Cabozantinib Powder, sold under the brand names Cometriq and Cabometyx, is a medication used to treat medullary thyroid cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma. It is a small molecule inhibitor of the tyrosine kinases c-Met and VEGFR2, and also inhibits AXL and RET. It was discovered and developed by Exelixis Inc.

