Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
For the pediatric provider, coder, and biller, here's the most helpful and easy-to-use manual on ICD-10-CM yet. Featuring ...
PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] [Pdf/ePub] Pediatric ICD-10-CM 2019: A Manual for Provider-Based Coding download ebook
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Coding and Nomenclatureq Pages : 556 pagesq Publisher ...
DISCRIPSI For the pediatric provider, coder, and biller, here's the most helpful and easy-to-use manual on ICD-10-CM yet. ...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book [Pdf/ePub] Pediatric ICD-10-CM 2019: A Manual for Provider-Based Coding download ebook, Visit Direct...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[Pdf/ePub] Pediatric ICD-10-CM 2019: A Manual for Provider-Based Coding download ebook

3 views

Published on

For the pediatric provider, coder, and biller, here's the most helpful and easy-to-use manual on ICD-10-CM yet. Featuring a laser-sharp pediatric focus, it provides codes and guidelines in a simplified yet familiar look. The combination of hallmark features and easy-to-use format makes facing the challenge of accurate diagnosis coding easier. Purpose-built to streamline the coding process, this important guide condenses the vast ICD-10-CM code set into only pediatric-centered guidelines and codes. The guidelines are included directly at the chapter and code level, helping ensure that coders will always use the right codes in the right situations. Tabular, indexed navigation helps you find needed items fast. Key features include - Update for the October 1, 2018, release of ICD-10-CM codes. - Pediatric-focused and provider-focused coding guidance - Integrated codes and guidelines

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[Pdf/ePub] Pediatric ICD-10-CM 2019: A Manual for Provider-Based Coding download ebook

  1. 1. For the pediatric provider, coder, and biller, here's the most helpful and easy-to-use manual on ICD-10-CM yet. Featuring a laser-sharp pediatric focus, it provides codes and guidelines in a simplified yet familiar look. The combination of hallmark features and easy-to-use format makes facing the challenge of accurate diagnosis coding easier. Purpose-built to streamline the coding process, this important guide condenses the vast ICD-10-CM code set into only pediatric-centered guidelines and codes. The guidelines are included directly at the chapter and code level, helping ensure that coders will always use the right codes in the right situations. Tabular, indexed navigation helps you find needed items fast. Key features include - Update for the October 1, 2018, release of ICD-10-CM codes. - Pediatric-focused and provider-focused coding guidance - Integrated codes and guidelines [Pdf/ePub] Pediatric ICD-10-CM 2019: A Manual for Provider-Based Coding download ebook For the pediatric provider, coder, and biller, here's the most helpful and easy- to-use manual on ICD-10-CM yet. Featuring a laser-sharp pediatric focus, it provides codes and guidelines in a simplified yet familiar look. The combination of hallmark features and easy-to-use format makes facing the challenge of accurate diagnosis coding easier. Purpose-built to streamline the coding process, this important guide condenses the vast ICD-10-CM code set into only pediatric-centered guidelines and codes. The guidelines are included directly at the chapter and code level, helping ensure that coders will always use the right codes in the right situations. Tabular, indexed navigation helps you find needed items fast. Key features include - Update for the October 1, 2018, release of ICD-10-CM codes. - Pediatric-focused and provider-focused coding guidance - Integrated codes and guidelines
  2. 2. PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] [Pdf/ePub] Pediatric ICD-10-CM 2019: A Manual for Provider-Based Coding download ebook
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Coding and Nomenclatureq Pages : 556 pagesq Publisher : American Academy of Pediatricsq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1610022017q ISBN-13 : 9781610022019q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI For the pediatric provider, coder, and biller, here's the most helpful and easy-to-use manual on ICD-10-CM yet. Featuring a laser-sharp pediatric focus, it provides codes and guidelines in a simplified yet familiar look. The combination of hallmark features and easy-to-use format makes facing the challenge of accurate diagnosis coding easier. Purpose-built to streamline the coding process, this important guide condenses the vast ICD-10-CM code set into only pediatric-centered guidelines and codes. The guidelines are included directly at the chapter and code level, helping ensure that coders will always use the right codes in the right situations. Tabular, indexed navigation helps you find needed items fast. Key features include - Update for the October 1, 2018, release of ICD-10-CM codes. - Pediatric-focused and provider-focused coding guidance - Integrated codes and guidelines
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book [Pdf/ePub] Pediatric ICD-10-CM 2019: A Manual for Provider-Based Coding download ebook, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×