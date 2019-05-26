Successfully reported this slideshow.
論文紹介
概要 の枠組みを階層変分モデルを用いてスケーラブルに推論を行う。 段階的な分布の変分推論により比較的高速で精度が高いのが
異なるドメインのタスクの学習結果から メタ知識 を推定し未知のタスクの推論を行う ？ http://ibisforest.org/index.php?%E3%83%A1%E3%82%BF%E5%AD%A6%E7%BF%92
ある決まったバイアス，すなわち仮説空間の中から，事例に応じて，適切な仮説を獲得する普通の学習器を ベース学習器 とい う．その上位で，学習対象のタスクやドメインに応じて，学習器のバイアスを決定するための メタ知識を獲得するのが メタ学習 (me...
先行研究 実装 https://github.com/tristandeleu/pytorch-maml-rl の分布 を仮定しそこからサンプルした損失関数 から個々の のパラメータ を 最尤 推定す る
先行研究 直感的は がとる範囲が の全空間よりも次元が小さく の 結果を使って の推定結果を計算する 行目 手持ちのタスク に関する推定結果 は保持せず新しいタスクの学習には用いない。
先行研究 と のつながりを指摘し、最適化関数を提唱している。
定式化 　に対して 仮説の 仮説のの集合 変数の次元 仮説
仮説分布の分布　 を考える。 とそこから得られる仮説の分布関数 に対して
汎化誤差が でどの程度抑えられるかを示すのが
観測データ数 経験誤差 に対して任意 の汎化誤差 が となる確率は少なくとも 導出 等を参照 不等式 の不等式
に対して となる確率が 以上
目的関数 の中の式 と階層ベイズの近似事後分布 以下、 が同義であるとして の最適化を行うという主張
階層ベイズモデルとの関係 類似部分　完全に一致しているわけではない ？
実装の詳細 を の重みパラメータ としている。 ガウス分布の積を仮定 が特定の形になる などでの実装がやりやすい 参考 。
実装の詳細 https://github.com/ron-amit/meta-learning-adjusting-priors2/blob/master/PriorMetaLearning/Get_Objective_MPB.py#L76
階層ベイズモデルで 問題を表現しパラメータ事後分布を最大化する のモデル と 数 数 を仮定 では各データを 訓練用 テスト用 に分割している
目的関数 を変分推論で最適化する。 が大きいため重み分布のパラメータ は で求め る。 の形状は推定結果を用いた多変量ガウス分布
変分推論式の導出 データ とそれに対する局所パラメータ
パラメータ の分布のハイパーパラメータ を で決定する 。 階層的に徐々に決定 償却 していると言える。 pyroではguide内部で記述することで対応可能 https://pyro.ai/examples/svi_part_ii.html　
段階の推測
正規分布パラメータの点推定
の結果を初期 値として 本番の 変分推論
つの例 による画像認識
定義 試行系列
定義 　 　 ∼ それぞれの に最適 な がある。 ∼ 　その他 ∼ ∼
条件 回の試行　　　　　　　　から 個の を予測 を と比較　 より精度が低いがその差は 範囲内に収まっている。
結果
で を と比較
と をプロットし を比較 (a) MAML (b) Probabilistic MAML (c) proposed model.
層内の の標準偏差
関連文献 ● ● ● ● ● 　DL輪読会での紹介
付録 Deep Bayesian Bandits Showdown: An Empirical Comparison of Bayesian Deep Networks for Thompson Sampling
論文紹介　Amortized bayesian meta learning
