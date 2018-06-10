Floods are among the most costly and frequently occurring natural disasters. They strike virtually all areas of the country and can occur at any time of year following torrential rains. They are most common after spring thaw and following severe storms like hurricanes that peak August-October. Based on international protocols, Flood Survival focuses on what people can do before, during and after a flood to protect themselves and their property. Also included in each guide are smartphone QR codes that link to the websites of various emergency services agencies. Laminated for durability, this portable guide is an ideal source of quick and accurate information. Made in the USA.

