This books ( Prioritization, Delegation, and Assignment: Practice Exercises for the NCLEX Examination, 3e [FREE] ) Made by Linda A. LaCharity PhD RN

About Books

Title: Prioritization Delegation and Assignment with Access Code( Practice Exercises for the NCLEX Examination) Binding: Paperback Author: LindaA.Lacharity Publisher: Elsevier

To Download Please Click https://probooknine.blogspot.com/?book=0323113435

