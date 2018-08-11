=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: [+][PDF] TOP TREND Sight Word Readers Parent Pack: Learning the First 50 Sight Words Is a Snap! [PDF]



Author: Scholastic Teaching Resources



publisher: Scholastic Teaching Resources



Book thickness: 400 p



Year of publication: 2008



Best Sellers Rank : #2



=====<<>>=====

BOOK DESCRIPTION :

Learning the First 50 Sight Words is a Snap.nnIncludes a Write-and-Learn Workbook.nA single set of all 25 Sight Word Reader books in a handy carrying tote box. Great as a send home to encourage at-home reading. Includes a mini-workbook filled with easy how-to s fun activities and more.nn25 books plus 32-page workbook plus tote box with handle 6 h x 5.75 w x 2.5 dnGrades PreK-1 download now : https://izah-izah09.blogspot.com/?book=0545067650

