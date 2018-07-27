Synnopsis :

Fashion Designer s Handbook for Adobe Illustrator 2 nd Edition is a teach-yourself guide that provides step-by-step instructions and diagrams on how to use Adobe Illustrator CS5. Bursting with detailed technical information and full colour illustrations, its highly practical approach ensures fast learning.



Author : Marianne Centner

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Marianne Centner ( 9? )

Link Download : https://semangatlead1001.blogspot.jp/?book=1119978114

