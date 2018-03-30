Successfully reported this slideshow.
How�the�Garcia�Girls�Lost�Their�Accents Hailed�by�the�Los�Angeles�Times�as�"simply�wonderful"�How�the�Garcia�Girls�Lost�Th...
  2. 2. How�the�Garcia�Girls�Lost�Their�Accents Hailed�by�the�Los�Angeles�Times�as�"simply�wonderful"�How�the�Garcia�Girls�Lost�Their�Accents�captures�the�vivid� lives�of�the�Garcia�sisters,�four�privileged�and�rebellious�Dominican�girls�adapting�to�their�new�lives�in�America.�In�the 1960s,�political�tension�forces�the�Garcia�family�away�from�Santo�Domingo�and�toward�the�Bronx.�The�sisters�all�hit� their�strides�in�America,�adapting�and�thriving�despite�cultural�differences,�language�barriers,�and�prejudice.�But� Mami�and�Papi�are�more�traditional,�and�they�have�far�more�difficulty�adjusting�to�their�new�country.�Making�matters� worse,�the�girls�frequently�embarrassed�by�their�parents�find�ways�to�rebel�against�them.�A�touching�coming�of�age� tale,�this�enthralling�book�perfectly�illuminates�the�intergenerational�struggles�and�multicultural�clashes�so�common�to the�American�immigrant�family.
