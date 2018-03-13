Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Why�Smart�People�Make�Dumb�Mistakes�with�their�Money Why�Smart�People�Make�Dumb�Mistakes�with�their�Money. This�program�explains�why�investors�(possibly�your�clients)�make�such�poor�decisions�with�their�money.�Why�do investors�constantly�chase�returns? Why�do�they�buy�mediocre�investments�that�underperform�the�indexes?�Why�do�they�leave�their�money�in investments�that�lose�money,�yet�are�unwilling�to�sell�until�they�increase�in�value?�If�you�can�understand�your�own behavior�with�money,�you�will�become�a�much�better�investor�and�earn�returns�that�will�last�your�whole�life. -How�Overconfidence�Bias�creates�poor�investment�decisions. -How�the�Endowment�Effect�stops�you�from�selling�bad�investments. -How�Sunk�Cost�Fallacy�causes�you�to�own�investments�until�they�are�worthless. -How�Status�Quo�Bias�makes�change�more�difficult. -How�Framing�and�Anchoring�motivates�you�to�spend�more. -The�7�steps�in�picking�an�outstanding�financial�advisor -The�5�critical�concepts�in�creating�a�successful�portfolio These�are�the�concepts�you�you�will�in�Behavioral�Investing.
