Disusun untuk memenuhi tugas mata kuliah Kewirausahaan I Dosen Pengampu : Prof. Dr. Ir. H. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA Oleh : Xena ...
Manajemen diperkukan oleh setiap orang dalam organisasi karena beberapa alasan berikut : 1. Untuk memudahkan pencapaian tu...
3. Pengarahan (directing) Pengarahan adalah suatu tindakan untuk mengusahakan agar semua anggota kelompok berusaha agar da...
Methods (Metode) Dalam pelaksanaan kerja diperlukan metode-metode kerja. Suatu tata cara kerja yang baik akan memperlancar...
B. Pengaturan alat operasional perusahaan. Yang termasuk dengan alat operasional disini adalah faktor-faktor produksi peru...
Sumber : Dina Amalia, 2018, https://www.jurnal.id/id/blog/2017/pengertian-fungsi-dan-unsur- unsur-manajemen, ( 9 November ...
  1. 1. Disusun untuk memenuhi tugas mata kuliah Kewirausahaan I Dosen Pengampu : Prof. Dr. Ir. H. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA Oleh : Xena Levina – 43217110142
  2. 2. Manajemen diperkukan oleh setiap orang dalam organisasi karena beberapa alasan berikut : 1. Untuk memudahkan pencapaian tujuan, baik tujuan organisasi maupun tujuan pribadi. Manajemen dibutuhkan untuk mencapai tujuan organisasi dan juga tujuan individu yang ada dalam organisasi tersebut. Semua bentuk organisasi dimana orang-orang bekerja bersama mencapai tujuan yang telah ditetapkan, membutuhkan manajemen. Manajemen diperlukan organisasi agar usaha pencapaian tujuan menjadi lebih mudah. 2. Untuk menjaga keseimbangan di antara tujuan-tujuan yang saling bertentangan. Manajemen dibutuhkan untuk menjaga keseimbangan antara tujuan-tujuan, sasaran dan kegiatan-kegiatan yang saling bertentangan dari pihak-pihak yang berkepentingan dalam organisasi seperti: pimpinan, pegawai, pelanggan, serikat kerja, pemilik dan karyawan, maupun pelanggan, konsumen, suplier, serikat pekerja, asosiasi perdagangan, pemerintah dan masyarakat. 3. Untuk mencapai efisiensi dan efektivitas. Banyak cara untuk mengukur hasil kerja suatu organisasi dan salah satu yang umum adalah efisiensi dan efektivitas Fungsi Manajemen dibagi menjadi 3, 1. Perencanaan (planning) Pernecanaan adalah memikirkan apa yang akan dikerjakan dengan sumber yang dimiliki. Perencanaan dilakukan untuk menentukan tujuan perusahaan secara keseluruhan dan cara terbaik untuk memenuhi tujuan itu. Manajer mengevaluasi berbagai rencana alternatif sebelum mengambil tindakan dan kemudian melihat apakah rencana yang dipilih cocok dan dapat digunakan untuk memenuhi tujuan perusahaan. Perencanaan merupakan proses terpenting dari semua fungsi manajemen karena tanpa perencanaan, fungsi-fungsi lainnya tak dapat berjalan. 2. Pengorganisasian (organizing) Pengorganisasian dilakukan dengan tujuan membagi suatu kegiatan besar menjadi kegiatan-kegiatan yang lebih kecil. Pengorganisasian mempermudah manajer dalam melakukan pengawasan dan menentukan orang yang dibutuhkan untuk melaksanakan tugas-tugas yang telah dibagi-bagi tersebut. Pengorganisasian dapat dilakukan dengan cara menentukan tugas apa yang harus dikerjakan, siapa yang harus mengerjakannya, bagaimana tugas-tugas tersebut dikelompokkan, siapa yang bertanggung jawab atas tugas tersebut, dan pada tingkatan mana keputusan harus diambil.
  3. 3. 3. Pengarahan (directing) Pengarahan adalah suatu tindakan untuk mengusahakan agar semua anggota kelompok berusaha agar dapat mencapai sasaran sesuai dengan perencanaan manajerial dan usaha. Unsur-Unsur Manajemen Setiap perusahaan memiliki unsur-unsur untuk membentuk sistem manajerial yang baik. Unsur-unsur inilah yang disebut unsur manajemen. Jika salah satu diantaranya tidak sempurna atau tidak ada, maka akan berimbas dengan berkurangnya upaya untuk mencapai tujuan organisasi atau perusahaan. Unsur-unsur tersebut diantaranya sebagai berikut. Human (Manusia) Dalam manajemen, faktor manusia adalah yang paling menentukan. Manusia yang membuat tujuan dan manusia pula yang melakukan proses untuk mencapai tujuan. Tanpa adanya manusia maka tidak ada proses kerja, sebab pada dasarnya manusia adalah makhluk kerja. Money (Uang) Uang merupakan salah satu unsur yang tidak dapat diabaikan. Uang merupakan alat tukar dan alat pengukur nilai. Besar-kecilnya hasil kegiatan dapat diukur dari jumlah uang yang beredar dalam perusahaan. Oleh karena itu uang merupakan alat (tools) yang penting untuk mencapai tujuan karena segala sesuatu harus diperhitungkan secara rasional. Hal ini akan berhubungan dengan berapa uang yang harus disediakan untuk membiayai gaji tenaga kerja, alat-alat yang dibutuhkan dan harus dibeli serta berapa hasil yang akan dicapai dari suatu organisasi. Materials (Bahan) Material terdiri dari bahan setengah jadi (raw material) dan bahan jadi. Dalam dunia usaha untuk mencapai hasil yang lebih baik, selain manusia yang ahli dalam bidangnya juga harus dapat menggunakan bahan/materi-materi sebagai salah satu sarana. Sebab materi dan manusia tidak dapat dipisahkan, tanpa materi tidak akan tercapai hasil yang dikehendaki. Machines (Mesin) Dalam kegiatan perusahaan, mesin sangat diperlukan. Penggunaan mesin akan membawa kemudahan atau menghasilkan keuntungan yang lebih besar serta menciptakan efisiensi kerja.
  4. 4. Methods (Metode) Dalam pelaksanaan kerja diperlukan metode-metode kerja. Suatu tata cara kerja yang baik akan memperlancar jalannya pekerjaan. Sebuah metode dapat dinyatakan sebagai penetapan cara pelaksanaan kerja dengan memberikan berbagai pertimbangan- pertimbangan dari sasaran, fasilitas-fasilitas yang tersedia dan penggunaan waktu, serta uang dan kegiatan usaha. Perlu diingat meskipun metode baik, sedangkan orang yang melaksanakannya tidak mengerti atau tidak mempunyai pengalaman maka hasilnya tidak akan memuaskan. Dengan demikian, peranan utama dalam manajemen tetap manusia itu sendiri. Market (Pasar) Memasarkan produk tentu sangat penting sebab bila barang yang diproduksi tidak laku, maka proses produksi barang akan berhenti. Artinya, proses kerja tidak akan berlangsung. Oleh sebab itu, penguasaan pasar dalam arti menyebarkan hasil produksi merupakan faktor yang menentukan dalam perusahaan. Agar pasar dapat dikuasai maka kualitas dan harga barang harus sesuai dengan selera konsumen dan daya beli (kemampuan) konsumen. nsur- unsur manajemen menjadi hal mutlak dalam manajemen karena sebagai penentu arah perusahaan dalam melakukan kegiatan perusahaan. Selain itu, laporan keuangan juga menjadi penunjang dalam melaksanakan proses manajemen. Kini, Anda dapat membuat laporan keuangan dengan mudah menggunakan software akuntansi seperti Jurnal. Dengan menggunakan laporan keuangan dari Jurnal, Anda dapat lebih mudah melakukan kegiatan manajemen prusahaan hingga memudahkan dalam menentukan keputusan manajemen. Perusahaan akan mengatur strategi bagaimana caranya untuk mencapai produksi makanan lebih banyak tanpa harus menyita waktu yang lebih lama.Perusahaan membentuk sebuah organisasi dalam mewujudkan permintaan pasar yang lebih besar dengan mengatur atau menata lingkungan Internal mereka.berikut langkah yang harus di lakukan dalam menata lingkungan Internal mereka. A. Penataan Sumber Daya Manusia Perusahaan tersebut sebelumnya sudah mempunyai banyak SDM namun perusahaan tersebut belum menata SDM dengan baik.Perusahaan belum menempatkan SDM dengan keahlian mereka dalam bidangnya masing-masing ( Right Man And Right Place ) Dalam penempatan SDM yang baik perusahaan selalu memikirkan ,merumuskan kebijakan dan memotivasi karyawan serta mengalokasikan sumber daya sehingga strategi yang telah di formulasikan dapat dilaksanakan dengan baik. Mengimplementasikan berarti menggerakan para karyawan dan manajer untuk menempatkan strategi yang telah diformulasikan menjadi tindakan nyata. Implementasi strategi memerlukan kinerja dan disiplin yang tinggi tetapi juga diimbangi dengan imbalan yang memadai. Tantangan implementasi adalah menstimulir para manajer dan karyawan melalui organisasi agar mau bekerja dengan penuh kebanggaan dan antusias ke arah pencapaian tujuan yang telah ditetapkan.
  5. 5. B. Pengaturan alat operasional perusahaan. Yang termasuk dengan alat operasional disini adalah faktor-faktor produksi perusahaan. Perusahaan dalam mengatur produktifitas perusahaan harus mengatur proses produksi mereka mulai dari awal produksi,mulai dari permintaan kecil hingga permintaan yang besar. sehingga saat terjadi perubahan permintaan pasar dapat teratasi dengan baik.sebagai contoh dalam perusahaan makanan mereka harus menata alat-alat produksi perusahaan dengan benar dan tepat sehingga hasil produksi jadi lebih baik,lebih banyak dan cepat dalam mengatasi permintaan pasar baik yang kecil hingga sampai permintaan besar. Faktor-faktor produksi tersebut merupakan sebuah modal dalam lingkungan Internal yang sangat penting untuk di kelola dengan baik oleh suatu perusahaan C. Pemantapan tujuan ( FOKUS ) Terkadang perusahaan lupa bahwa focus pencapaian tujuan Eksternal perusahaan dapat dicapai melalui tatanan lingkungan internal perusahaan yang baik.Perusahaan kurang focus terhadap lingkungan internal mereka yang merupakan modal penting untuk pencapaian tujuan perusahaan. Penataan lingkungan internal yang baik dapat meningkatkan produksi perusahaan dalam segala hal.Penataan lingkungan internal yang tadinya belum teratur menjadi lebih baik dan dapat meningkatkan kesadaran dari karyawan mengenai mutu, meningkatkan komitmen dari manajemen, meningkatkan kontrol manajemen, meningkatkan kualitas komunikasi. Untuk penataan lingkungan internal perusahaan harus fokus dalam menanganinya,karena untuk mengimplementasikan manajemen strategi diperlukan suatu kedisiplinan dan kerjakeras yang tinggi,agar tujuan yang telah di tetapkan dapat berjalan dengan baik dan tercapai.
