Understanding The Work Of Nurse Theorists [READ]
This books ( Understanding The Work Of Nurse Theorists [READ] ) Made by Kathleen Sitzman
Understanding the Work of Nursing Theorists, Third Edition presents the difficult concepts of nursing theory through the use of art. While most theory texts are complex and more detailed than what is needed for students at an introductory level of theory, this text offers a different approach to teaching and learning nursing theory. Definitions and basic concepts are presented along with a brief overview of a selection of common nursing theories. The author encourages creativity through art in an effort to engage students and make them more active learners. The Third Edition includes new chapters on the theories of Patricia Benner, Imogene King, and Rosemarie Parse as well as a chapter on the process of theory development by Jean Watson. The Application to Practice sections are new and will appear as research article in each theorist chapter. Each new print copy includes Navigate 2 Advantage Access that unlocks a comprehensive and interactive eBook, student practice activities and assessments, a full suite of instructor resources, and learning analytics reporting tools. To learn more about how to transform your course with Navigate 2 Advantage Access visit www.jblnavigate.com/2.
Understanding The Work Of Nurse Theorists [READ]

  1. 1. Understanding The Work Of Nurse Theorists [READ]
  2. 2. Book details Author : Kathleen Sitzman Pages : 266 pages Publisher : Jones and Bartlett Publishers, Inc 2015-10-30 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1284091503 ISBN-13 : 9781284091502
  Description this book Understanding the Work of Nursing Theorists, Third Edition presents the difficult concepts of nursing theory through the use of art. While most theory texts are complex and more detailed than what is needed for students at an introductory level of theory, this text offers a different approach to teaching and learning nursing theory. Definitions and basic concepts are presented along with a brief overview of a selection of common nursing theories. The author encourages creativity through art in an effort to engage students and make them more active learners. The Third Edition includes new chapters on the theories of Patricia Benner, Imogene King, and Rosemarie Parse as well as a chapter on the process of theory development by Jean Watson. The Application to Practice sections are new and will appear as research article in each theorist chapter. 