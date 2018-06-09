About Books [BEST BOOKS] Anna Karenina (Wordsworth Classics) by Leo Tolstoy Unlimited :

Anna Karenina is one of the most loved and memorable heroines of literature. Her overwhelming charm dominates a novel of unparalleled richness and density.Tolstoy considered this book to be his first real attempt at a novel form, and it addresses the very nature of society at all levels,- of destiny, death, human relationships and the irreconcilable contradictions of existence. It ends tragically, and there is much that evokes despair, yet set beside this is an abounding joy in life s many ephemeral pleasures, and a profusion of comic relief.A beautiful love story that almost reads like it is of this time.This paperback book has 848 pages and measures: 19.7 x 12.8 x 4cm.

Creator : Leo Tolstoy

Best Sellers Rank : #1 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download Best : https://thrnyamanaboss.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1853262714

