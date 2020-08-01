Wrap doi-mau-xe-o-to-xu-huong-moi-cua-dan-choi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Xu hướng wrap đổi màu xe ô tô đang trở thành một trào lưu mới của dân chơi xe ô tô hiện nay. Với nhiều ưu điểm: thi công nhanh, tùy chọn màu sắc, giá cả hợp lý,…

  1. 1. Wrap Đổi Màu Xe Ô Tô - Xu Hướng Mới Của Dân Chơi Xu hướng wrap đổi màu xe ô tô đang trở thành một trào lưu mới của dân chơi xe ô tô hiện nay. Với nhiều ưu điểm: thi công nhanh, tùy chọn màu sắc, giá cả hợp lý,… Ngày đăng: 31-07-2020 31 lượt xem ► Thế giới chơi xe độ muôn màu muôn vẻ với hàng loại các món đồ chơi xe và cũng từng ấy cách độ khác nhau. Có những kiểu độ chỉ được hot vài tháng rồi cũng trở nên quên lãng hoặc lâu nhất là vài năm rồi cũng gần như biến mất. Lại cũng có cách độ tưởng chừng đã bị bỏ quên sau bao nhiêu năm lại quay trơi lại. Các nhà sản xuất luôn phải chuyển mình, cập nhật những xu hướng mới cho sản phẩm của họ và cũng chính vì thế hàng loạt các món đồ chơi ra đời đáp ứng thị hiếu của khách hàng. Wrap đổi màu xe ô tô cũng thế. ► Bất kỳ một chiếc xe nào cũng sẽ được sở hữu một nước sơn zin. Nước sơn quyết định đến 80% diện mạo bên ngoài của một chiếc xe. Thế nhưng, bên cạnh tồn tại những ưu điểm thì nước sơn cũng không tránh khỏi những mặt hạn chế của nó, đó chính là không thể lâu lâu thay đổi màu sơn theo ý thích được. Quy trình tiến hành sơn phức tạp, mất nhiều thời gian và giá cả cực kỳ đắt đỏ thì chẳng có một chủ xe nào chịu chơi thay đổi màu sơn thường xuyên.
  2. 2. ► Có một khoảng thời gian, phong trào sơn lột Plastip được đông đảo anh/em lựa chọn. Thế nhưng, một thời gian sau khi sử dụng với nhiều khuyết điểm xuất hiện làm ảnh hưởng đến nước sơn zin xe từ đó người dùng không còn lựa chọn dịch vụ này nữa.
  3. 3. ► Và đây cũng là tiền đề cho việc lựa chọn wrap xe ô tô xuất hiện mõi khi nghĩ đến đổi màu xe. Trào lưu wrap đổi màu xe ô tô từ lâu đã xuất hiện ở nước ngoài, tuy nhiên cách thức tiến hành cũng nhưng chất liệu decal chưa được nắm bắt tại Việt Nam nên vẫn chưa được nở rộ. Năm 2016, đánh dấu bước khởi đầu thành công của dịch vụ wrap đổi màu xe ô tô tại Bình Dương chuyên nghiệp nói riêng và Việt Nam nói chung. Những ưu điểm vượt trội khi wrap đổi màu xe ô tô ► Chúng ta có thể thấy được những ưu điểm của wrap đổi màu như: thiết kế và thi công đơn giản, nhanh gọn, tùy chọn màu sắc thậm chí một số màu sắc kể cả sơn cũng không thể được.
  4. 4. ► Wrap đổi màu xe ô tô chuyên nghiệp chất lượng tại Decal Bình Dương với chất liệu được nhập khẩu từ Mỹ có độ hoàn thiện rất cao, cho ánh nhìn như nước sơn rất khó để nhận ra đó chỉ là lớp phủ decal. Ngoài ra, wrap đổi màu xe ô tô cho bề mặt decal có độ cứng cao hơn so với lớp nước bóng sơn vì thể là lớp áo giáp bảo vệ nước sơn zin không bị trầy xước.
  5. 5. ► Có một số người tìm đến wrap đổi màu chỉ vì muốn thay đổi diện mạo xe mới mẻ và có hiệu ứng tốt đối với mọi người xung quanh. Ngoài ra, thay đổi màu sắc xe cũng là một cách dành cho những ai tin vào phong thủy. Nếu năm đó, bị sao Thái Bạch chiếu mà xe đang sử dụng là màu trắng thì chắc chắn họ không thể mang xe đi sơn, và wrap ô tô là một cứu cánh cho những tình huống này. ► Thời gian để hoàn thiên wrap một chiếc xe ô tô từ 7-8 tiếng. Vì thi công dán toàn bộ xe không phải việc đơn giản nên đòi hỏi phải có 1 thợ có kinh nghiệm nhất kề cận với những người thợ dán khác để hỗ trợ xử lý trên những vị trí khó dán.
  6. 6. ► Sự nhàm chán là điều không thể tránh khỏi sau khi sử dụng một chiếc xe trong thời gian dài. Và wrap đổi màu xe ô tô chất lượng giá tốt nhất chính là phương pháp đơn giản nhất mang lại niềm vui và hứng khởi trên những cung đường.
  7. 7. ► Bạn có thể tìm đến một địa điểm uy tín để trao chú xế hộp cho đơn vị của họ thiết kế và thi công. Decal Bình Dương sẽ là một đơn vị gợi ý cho bạn với nhiều năm hoạt động trong lĩnh vực xe máy và xe hơi: dán keoxechấtlượngchuyênnghiệptạibìnhdương, độ đồ chơi xe máy, độđènôtôtạibìnhdương ledbixenonmắtquỷ,… với nhiều ưu điểm: Không gian thoáng, rộng Đội ngũ nhân viên tận tâm, làm việc chuyên nghiệp, có tay nghề cao Chất lượng sản phẩm cực kì tốt Giá cả phù hợp cho từng đối tượng Có nhiều chương trình khuyến mãi theo từng tháng Chế độ bảo hành dài hạn …

