Read Exercise and Fitness Motivation - Glenn Harrold [Ready]

A hypnotherapy CD that combines clinical hypnotherapy techniques with digital recording technology. It includes two Hypnotherapy sessions. Track one is a 30 minute hypnotherapy track that helps you build a desire to exercise regularly. Track two is a 15 minute hypnosis affirmation track that can be used as a booster or if you are short of time.

Click This Link To Download https://polisitidurcoy.blogspot.com/?book=190192372X

