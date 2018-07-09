Synnopsis :

Surveying Greek history and civilization, this examines such topics as the Minoans and Mycenaeans, City-States, Wars with Persia, Imperial Athens, Alexander, and after Alexander, as well as Greek religion, games, democracy and law, work and trade, and education.



Author : Amos Lang

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Amos Lang ( 6✮ )

Link Download : https://lanangangatel.blogspot.com/?book=0802312756

