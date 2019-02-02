Successfully reported this slideshow.
Description Ode To the Thyroid The thyroid is such a funny thing wrapped inside your neck I’m strong I’m tough I’m young a...
Apple (also called the laryngeal prominence). The thyroid cartilage in turn gets its name for the Greek for shield referri...
dietary iodide. The cell possesses an iodide ‘pump’ which enables it to accumulate iodide internally, so that it can achie...
  3. 3. Description Ode To the Thyroid The thyroid is such a funny thing wrapped inside your neck I’m strong I’m tough I’m young and bold so thyroid…..what the heck It won’t stop me from doing well and living life in full It’s such a tiny little thing who said it had to rule I don’t see why I feel so cold my fingers hurt like mad I don’t see why I feel fatigue why is it so bad Why is that I fall asleep at every given chance The muscle cramps the tired legs the sickly looking stance I would get help for all these things but my memory lets me down I m going mad it’s just not fair I forgot the way to town My minds a fuzz my hair is thin my nails a breaking fast The lack of hair around my eyes gives everyone a laugh Please doctor can you help me now as I really feel so sad You call me in and look away you think I’m going mad
  4. 4. Apple (also called the laryngeal prominence). The thyroid cartilage in turn gets its name for the Greek for shield referring to its shape. However, unlike the shield, in any one individual the thyroid is generally asymmetric, with the right lobe being significantly larger than the left. The gland is usually larger in women than in men and it increases slightly in size during pregnancy. This is exploited as an early pregnancy test in some African communities: the neck of a bride is adorned with a tight necklace and pregnancy is indicated when in due course the necklace is broken by the swelling thyroid gland. The major functional and structural unit of the thyroid is the thyroid follicle. There are many thousands of follicles, and their individual sizes vary considerably, ranging in diameter from 20 to 100 m (2/100–1/10 mm). A rich network of fenestrated capillary blood vessels surrounds small groups of follicles and there is an impressively high rate of blood flow through the gland as a whole. Per unit mass, the flow is twice the flow through the kidneys, which themselves have a much greater blood supply than other organs relative to their size. The high blood flow ensures an adequate supply of blood-borne nutrients to the follicles in particular the delivery of iodide derived from the diet as well as uptake of the thyroid hormones into the bloodstream.
  5. 5. dietary iodide. The cell possesses an iodide ‘pump’ which enables it to accumulate iodide internally, so that it can achieve a concentration twenty to a hundred-folds higher than that in the circulating blood. The thyroid is unique in its ability to retain and utilize the iodide for the biosynthesis of its hormones. TABLE OF CONTENTS Introduction Chapter 1 The Thyroid Chapter 2 Thyroid Functions Chapter 3 Prevention of Thyroid Disorders Chapter 4 Thyroid and Diseases
