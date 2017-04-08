FODA y PEEA de Tableros VZ, C.A. XISNNY DELÓN
Matriz FODA  Fortalezas: Buen ambiente laboral. Precios competitivos. Productos innovadores. Líder en el Mercado Nacional...
Estrategias FODA  Estrategia FO: Capacitar mensualmente al personal que trabaja directamente con los clientes, para mejor...
Matriz PEEA  Dimensiones Internas: Fuerza Financiera: Disminución de créditos en los diferentes proveedores por toda la s...
 Dimensiones Externas: Estabilidad del Ambiente: Disminución de materia prima. Disminuye la demanda del producto. Fuerza ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Foda y peea tableros vz

11 views

Published on

FODA y PEEA

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
11
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Foda y peea tableros vz

  1. 1. FODA y PEEA de Tableros VZ, C.A. XISNNY DELÓN
  2. 2. Matriz FODA  Fortalezas: Buen ambiente laboral. Precios competitivos. Productos innovadores. Líder en el Mercado Nacional.  Oportunidades: Aumentar las exportaciones. Competencia débil. Mejora en la atención al cliente.  Debilidades: Perdida de Capital Humano. Situación financiera afectada por la crisis. Reactividad en la gestión.  Amenazas: Aumento de precios en los insumos de origen extranjero. Segmento del Mercado contraído. Posibles competidores entrarán al Mercado Nacional.
  3. 3. Estrategias FODA  Estrategia FO: Capacitar mensualmente al personal que trabaja directamente con los clientes, para mejorar la relación y la calidad de la Atención al Cliente.  Estrategia FA: Realizar mensualmente “capacitaciones motivacionales” al Capital Humano, logrando que el mismo sienta bienestar, logrando el compromiso del personal.  Estrategia DO: Agilizar la búsqueda de nuevos Mercados para los cuales exportar, facilitando la entrada de divisas a la empresa, con ello se logra la supervivencia.  Estrategia DA: Realizar búsqueda y lograr contacto y negociación con proveedores nacionales, para concretar compra de insumos y pagos en moneda nacional.
  4. 4. Matriz PEEA  Dimensiones Internas: Fuerza Financiera: Disminución de créditos en los diferentes proveedores por toda la situación que se vive en el país. El stock de material ha disminuido (por la disminución de la materia prima). Ventaja Competitiva: Se mantienen los estándares de calidad. Los precios de venta son los más bajos en el mercado.
  5. 5.  Dimensiones Externas: Estabilidad del Ambiente: Disminución de materia prima. Disminuye la demanda del producto. Fuerza de la Industria: Disminución del mantenimiento de la maquinaria. Capacitaciones al personal han disminuido, por reducción de costos ante la crisis económica que se vive en el país. Matriz PEEA

×