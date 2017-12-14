Download Moon Grand Canyon (Travel Guide) | PDF books
Moon Travel Guides: Find Your Adventure!Forge your own path through this stunning national treasure, and discover serene vistas, thrilling adventure, and diverse wildlife with Moon Grand Canyon.Itineraries for every timeline and budget, ranging from one day in the park to a week-long trip, curated for adventure seekers, families, culture and history buffs, romantics, and moreFull-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughoutExpert tips for travelers looking to go hiking, biking, rafting, and more, plus essential packing and health and safety informationDetailed hike descriptions with individual trail maps and backpacking optionsThe top activities and unique ideas for exploring the park: Go backcountry camping in the inner canyon, or rafting down the Colorado River. Head to the Havasupai reservation s Havasu Canyon for a waterfall-filled hike, or ride horseback through the South Rim. Mountain bike along the Rainbow Rim, or stroll along a 70-foot-long skywalk stretching into the canyon. Explore the vast forests, plateaus, and history that lay beyond the park s boundaries, shop and dine in the bustling Grand Canyon Village, or discover the canyon s fascinating formation story at the Yavapai Geology MuseumValuable insight from seasoned explorer and Grand Canyon expert Kathleen BryantHonest advice on when to go and where to stay inside and outside the park, including campgrounds, cabins, hostels, and resortsUp-to-date information on park fees, passes, and reservationsStrategies for getting to the Grand Canyon, getting around, and exploring its less-visited areasCoverage of gateway cities and towns, including Flagstaff, Williams, Page, Fredonia and KanabRecommendations for traveling with kids, seniors, international visitors, travelers with disabilities, and traveling with petsThorough background on the wildlife, terrain, culture, and historyWith Moon Grand Canyon s practical tips and expert suggestions, you can plan your trip your way.Looking to explore more of Americas national parks? Try Moon Zion & Bryce. Traveling beyond the park? Try Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon.

  2. 2. Book details Author : Kathleen Bryant Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Moon Travel 2017-10-17 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1631215655 ISBN-13 : 9781631215650
