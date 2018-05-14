-
Synnopsis :
Arthur and the School Pet When D.W. volunteers to take the classroom pet gerbil, Speedy, home for Christmas, she soon learns that it won t be as easy as she thinks. Illustrations. with stickers. Consumable. Full description
Author : Marc Tolon Brown
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Marc Tolon Brown ( 7✮ )
