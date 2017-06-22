livre blanc la communication NFC une révolution pour la relation client
orange-business.com 3 glossaire 5 préambule 6 la technologie NFC : définition, usages et potentiels 8 le NFC, une révolut...
orange-business.com 5 glossaire GSMA La GSM Association (GSMA) est une association qui représente 850 opérateurs de télép...
6 orange-business.com Si l’on en croit les experts et les observateurs du marché du sans- contact, l’écosystème du NFC (Ne...
orange-business.com 7 la sécurité des échanges d’informations. Orange Business Services étant l’un des fournisseurs majeu...
8 orange-business.com NFC et smartphone : de quoi parle-t-on ? Le poinçonneur des Lilas a définitivement vécu. Après les t...
orange-business.com 9 un avantage clef du NFC sur mobile : l’interactivité Si les services NFC peuvent être embarqués sur...
10orange-business.com cartes : il présente lui-même la carte attendue par le matériel d’acceptation. Ainsi vous ne cherche...
orange-business.com 11 vous permettre de valider un titre de transport via votre mobile. Dans ce cas, le tag permet à l’u...
12orange-business.com 1 - Le paiement grâce à la dématérialisation de la carte bancaire sur la carte SIM 2 - L’identificat...
orange-business.com 13 la Cardlet : elle est installée dans un espace mémoire dédié sur la carte SIM – elle va stocker pa...
14orange-business.com pour être connectées à l’antenne qui reçoit le signal NFC. En France, les cartes SIM ne supportent a...
orange-business.com 15 mondial à la GSM Association (GSMA) qui regroupe 850 opérateurs de téléphonie mobile à travers 218...
16orange-business.com des bénéfices significatifs Les avantages des services NFC se situent à la fois côté consommateur et...
orange-business.com 17 des usages déjà concrets dans la distribution : du nouveau pour la fidélité client L’intégration d...
18orange-business.com dans le domaine bancaire : le paiement plus rapide Avec le NFC mobile, le smartphone devient un véri...
orange-business.com 19 le NFC, une révolution pour la relation client
20orange-business.com le NFC, une révolution pour la relation client Adelya 17collaborateurs plus de 3 000 points de vente...
orange-business.com 21 dans les transports : la fin du ticket papier ? Les opérateurs de transports publics font figure d...
22orange-business.com Strasbourg modernise ses transports avec le NFC témoignage La Communauté urbaine de Strasbourg s’est...
orange-business.com 23 dans la ville au quotidien : le service public simplifié Les avancées technologiques concernent ég...
24orange-business.com dans les entreprises : un quotidien facilité Avec la diversification des usages de la technologie NF...
orange-business.com 25 témoignage La carte d’embarquement NFC, du principe à la réalité Depuis 2010, le spécialiste des s...
26orange-business.com la check-list pour créer et lancer votre service NFC sur mobile Pour lancer un service NFC sur mobil...
orange-business.com 27 mettre en œuvre un service NFC : des bonnes pratiques aux solutions Techniquement, toutes ces étap...
28orange-business.com bonnes pratiques Pour la mise en œuvre proprement dite à grande échelle sur une flotte de smartphone...
orange-business.com 29 et bientôt Visa, la sécurité physique de cette TSM bancaire a été particulièrement étudiée (sas d’...
30orange-business.com Technologie très prometteuse, le NFC a vu — depuis son apparition — son écosystème s’enrichir et se ...
Orange,SAaucapitalde10595541532euros-78rueOlivierdeSerres75015Paris–380129866RCSParis–documentnoncontractuel–Mai2014–Index...
