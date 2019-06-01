-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Download Race, Class, and Gender in the United States: An Integrated Study Ebook Online
Like no other text, this best-selling anthology effectively introduces students to the complexity of race, class, gender, and sexuality in the United States and illustrates how these categories operate and interact in society. The combination of thoughtfully selected readings, deftly written introductions, and careful organization make it the most engaging and balanced presentation of these issues available today.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment