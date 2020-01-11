Using a power struggles theme to examine the dynamics of budgeting, Rubin's classic text shines a bright light on the political jockeying between interest groups, parties, officials, policymakers, and the public. Expert at explaining budgeting changes over time, Rubin sets issues like the federal deficit and health care expenditures in political and comparative context. Analyzing each strand of the decision-making process, Rubin shows the extraordinary coordination involved in passing a budget and achieving accountability.

