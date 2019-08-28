Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
/HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW*LDQWRI/DWH1LJKWIUHHOLEUDUDXGLRERRNV_/HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW /DWH1LJKWDXGLRERRN >03@/HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW*LDQWRI/DWH1L...
/HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW*LDQWRI/DWH1LJKW 1HZ<RUN7LPHVFRPHGFULWLF-DVRQ=LQRPDQGHOLYHUVWKHGHILQLWLYHVWRURIWKHOLIHDQGDUWLVWLFOHJ /HWWH...
/HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW*LDQWRI/DWH1LJKW
/HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW*LDQWRI/DWH1LJKW
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Letterman The Last Giant of Late Night free library audio books Letterman The Last Giant of Late Night audiobook

3 views

Published on

Letterman The Last Giant of Late Night free library audio books Letterman The Last Giant of Late Night audiobook

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Letterman The Last Giant of Late Night free library audio books Letterman The Last Giant of Late Night audiobook

  1. 1. /HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW*LDQWRI/DWH1LJKWIUHHOLEUDUDXGLRERRNV_/HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW /DWH1LJKWDXGLRERRN >03@/HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW*LDQWRI/DWH1LJKWIUHHDXGLRERRNVGRZQORDGV_>03@/HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW*LDQWRI/DWH1LJK DXGLRERRNV /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. /HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW*LDQWRI/DWH1LJKW 1HZ<RUN7LPHVFRPHGFULWLF-DVRQ=LQRPDQGHOLYHUVWKHGHILQLWLYHVWRURIWKHOLIHDQGDUWLVWLFOHJ /HWWHUPDQWKHJUHDWHVWWHOHYLVLRQWDONVKRZKRVWRIDOOWLPHDQGWKHVLJQDWXUHFRPHGLFYRLFHRID ,QDFDUHHUVSDQQLQJPRUHWKDQWKLUWHDUV’DYLG/HWWHUPDQUHGHILQHGWKHPRGHUQWDONVKRZZLWKDQL VWOHWKDWWUDQVFHQGHGWUDGLWLRQDOWHOHYLVLRQ:KLOHKHUHPDLQVRQHRIWKHPRVWIDPRXVVWDUVLQ UHPRWHHYHQUHFOXVLYHILJXUHZKRVHFDUHHULVZLGHOPLVXQGHUVWRRG,Q/HWWHUPDQ-DVRQ=LQRPDQWKHI FULWLFLQWKHKLVWRURIWKH1HZ<RUN7LPHVPL[HVJURXQGEUHDNLQJUHSRUWLQJZLWKXQSUHFHGHQWHGDFFHV FULWLFDODQDOVLVWRH[SODLQWKHXQLTXHHQWHUWDLQHUVWLWDQLFOHJDF0RYLQJIURPKLVHDUOGDVLQ,Q UHWLUHPHQW=LQRPDQJRHVEHKLQGWKHVFHQHVRI/HWWHUPDQVWHOHYLVLRQFDUHHUWRLOOXPLQDWHWKHRU UHYROXWLRQDUFRPHGLWVRYHUORRNHGLQIOXHQFHVDQGKRZKLVZRUNLQWHUVHFWVZLWKDQGUHYHDOVKLV SHUVRQDOLW =LQRPDQDUJXHVWKDW/HWWHUPDQKDGWKUHHJUHDWDUWLVWLFSHULRGVHDFKGLVWLQFWDQGSDUWRIKLVHY H[DPLQHVNHEURDGFDVWLQJPRPHQWV6WXSLG3HW7ULFNVDQGRWKHUFDSWLYDWLQJVHJPHQWVWKDWGHILQHG ’DYLG/HWWHUPDQKHLOOXPLQDWHV/HWWHUPDQVUHODWLRQVKLSWRKLVZULWHUVDQGLQSDUWLFXODUWKHV 0DUNRHZLWKZKRP/HWWHUPDQVKDUHGDORQJSURIHVVLRQDODQGSHUVRQDOFRQQHFWLRQ 7RXQGHUVWDQGSRSXODUFXOWXUHWRGDLWVQHFHVVDUWRXQGHUVWDQG’DYLG/HWWHUPDQ:LWKWKLVUHYH =LQRPDQRIIHUVDSHUFHSWLYHDQDOVLVRIWKHPDQDQGWKHDUWLVWZKRVHLURQLFYRLFHDQGFDXVWLFPHWDK FULWLFDOWRDQHQWLUHJHQHUDWLRQRIFRPHGLDQVDQGYLHZHUVDQGZKRVHVLQJXODUVWOHXVKHUHGLQQHZ EHFRPHFOLFKpVLQFRPHGWRGD
  3. 3. /HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW*LDQWRI/DWH1LJKW
  4. 4. /HWWHUPDQ7KH/DVW*LDQWRI/DWH1LJKW

×