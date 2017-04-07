PDF FREE DOWNLOAD BEST PDF JAGC-Off: A Politically Incorrect Memoir of the Real Judge Advocate General s Corps TRIAL EBOOK TRIAL EBOOK



Click here http://bit.ly/2nmQXhm



The author was a former Infantry officer in Vietnam and Military Intelligence officer in West Germany before going to law school and becoming an Army JAGC officer. JAGC-Off, written in a style similar to that of John Mortimer s Rumpole of the Bailey stories, tells readers how the real JAG Corps was. Each chapter is a fictionalized court-martial or administrative discharge board based on real cases or composites of case vignettes. Set in the past 40 years or so, most chapters focus on particular court-martial or miliatry administrative discharge board the way that Rumpole chapters focus on his trials.

