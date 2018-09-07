-
Synnopsis :
With unique insights into Christian history makers, and amazing landmarks, one explores God s design of ecosystems and biomes, great civilizations, and discoveries found around the world. Designed with a 34-week classroom structure, the book provides a dual purpose as an elementary curriculum and a valued reference tool.
Author : New Leaf Publishing
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : New Leaf Publishing ( 9? )
