Synnopsis :

With unique insights into Christian history makers, and amazing landmarks, one explores God s design of ecosystems and biomes, great civilizations, and discoveries found around the world. Designed with a 34-week classroom structure, the book provides a dual purpose as an elementary curriculum and a valued reference tool.



Author : New Leaf Publishing

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : New Leaf Publishing ( 9? )

Link Download : https://newsaleplant101.blogspot.com/?book=0890517061

