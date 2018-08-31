Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1984 free downloadable audio books 1984 free downloadable audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
1984 free downloadable audio books Blackstone Audio presents a new recording of this dramatically popular book. ​ George O...
1984 free downloadable audio books Written By: George Orwell. Narrated By: Simon Prebble Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks ...
1984 free downloadable audio books Download Full Version 1984 Audio OR Download
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1984 free downloadable audio books

4 views

Published on

1984 free downloadable audio books

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1984 free downloadable audio books

  1. 1. 1984 free downloadable audio books 1984 free downloadable audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. 1984 free downloadable audio books Blackstone Audio presents a new recording of this dramatically popular book. ​ George Orwell depicts a gray, totalitarian world dominated by Big Brother and its vast network of agents, including the Thought Police, a world in which news is manufactured according to the authorities' will and people live tepid lives by rote. ​ Winston Smith, the hero with no heroic qualities, longs only for truth and decency. But living in a social system in which privacy does not exist and where those with unorthodox ideas are brainwashed or put to death, he knows there is no hope for him. ​ The year 1984 has come and gone, yet George Orwell's nightmare vision in 1949 of the world we were becoming is still the great modern classic of negative Utopia. ​ 'Orwell's lean prose, finely honed political discourse, and penetrating images seem as fresh, as menacing, and as disturbingly prophetic as ever. With British equanimity, Simon Prebble accentuates every shade of gray in post-Blitzed- London'.Prebble is especially effective at subtly changing pace and giving weight to each character's most telling moments'.1984 remains one of the most powerful and influential masterworks of twentieth-century literature.''AudioFile
  3. 3. 1984 free downloadable audio books Written By: George Orwell. Narrated By: Simon Prebble Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: January 2007 Duration: 11 hours 24 minutes
  4. 4. 1984 free downloadable audio books Download Full Version 1984 Audio OR Download

×