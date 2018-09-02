Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kept auto books for free Kept auto books for free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Kept auto books for free He can 't change who he is. ​ A horrific childhood has made Silas the man he is today: dangerous,...
Kept auto books for free Written By: Maya Banks. Narrated By: Jeremy York Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: October 2016 D...
Kept auto books for free Download Full Version Kept Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kept auto books for free

5 views

Published on

Kept auto books for free

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kept auto books for free

  1. 1. Kept auto books for free Kept auto books for free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Kept auto books for free He can 't change who he is. ​ A horrific childhood has made Silas the man he is today: dangerous, distrustful and demanding. He lives in self- imposed solitude, convinced that no woman could ever accept his need for absolute control-in business and pleasure. That is, until a young violinist walks into one of his buildings and into his life. ​ She can 't change what she wants. ​ Hayley has been struggling to fulfill her father's dying wish: for her to attend a prestigious music school in New York City. But even working multiple jobs, she can't afford the tiniest of apartments. Seeing her hopeless and near tears, Silas vows to help and protect her, no matter the cost to himself. But when Hayley meets his every demand with unwavering acceptance and love, he is overwhelmed by her goodness and gentle spirit. He knows that the dark stain on his soul can never be erased-and rather than risk destroying the most beautiful person he's ever met, he'll have to do the hardest thing he's ever had to do. Let her go. But he's totally unprepared for the lengths to which Hayley will go to fight for his love and for a future brighter than the sun... ​ "When you pick up any novel by Maya Banks you will not be disappointed, because she knows how to pull you in."- FRESH FICTION ​ MATURE AUDIENCE
  3. 3. Kept auto books for free Written By: Maya Banks. Narrated By: Jeremy York Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: October 2016 Duration: 11 hours 58 minutes
  4. 4. Kept auto books for free Download Full Version Kept Audio OR Listen now

×