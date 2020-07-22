overview of micro services architecture with spring cloud

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
April 2020 Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP (xadimouSALIH) Software Architect (Senegal) ATOS Expert Community Member © Atos Overv...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos2 Who Am I? Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP (xadimouSALIH) ü DevOps | SRE | Sol...
Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos4 Agenda Microservices Overview Monolithvs Microservices SOAvsMicroservic...
Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos6 Common points of pain in contemporary architecture c) No Ownershipf) Ve...
Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos8 The help of microservices (1/2) Applications as monoliths Deploy everyt...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos9 The help of microservices (2/2) Organized around technology layers Dev ...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos10 The help of microservices (2/2) Organized around technology layers Dev...
Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos12 Microservices Definitions (1/4) In short, the microservice architectur...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos13 Microservices Definitions (2/4) Microservices are architectural style ...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos14 Microservices Definitions (3/4) Service Service Service Service Servic...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos15 Microservices Definitions (4/4) Service Service Service Service Servic...
Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos17 Monolith vs Microservices
Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos19 Microservices vs SOA (1/3) SOA SOA MICROSERVERVICES Common Principes •...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos20 Microservices vs SOA (1/2) SOA SOA Specifics 1. Follows “share-as-much...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos21 Microservices vs SOA (1/3) MICROSERVERVICES Microservices Specifics 1....
Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos23 Design Pattern for microservices (1/2) Decomposition Pattern: • How do...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos24 Design Pattern for microservices (2/2) Cross-Cutting Concern Pattern: ...
Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos26 Microservices components The often common components of microservices ...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos27 Microservices components Business microservices • Purpose This is a se...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos28 Microservices components Api Gateway • Purpose This is a single entry ...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos29 Microservices components Discover Server • Purpose This is how applica...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos30 Microservices components Configuration Server • Purpose Often availabl...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos31 Microservices components Identity Management Server • Purpose It manag...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos32 Microservices components Authentication server • Purpose This is usual...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos33 Microservices components Logs Aggregator Server • Purpose This is usua...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos34 Microservices components Logs Analyzer • Purpose This is a third party...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos35 Microservices components Admin Server • Purpose It can be an external ...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos36 Microservices components Databases • Purpose SQL, non-SQL, or simple f...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos37 Microservices components Message Queues • Purpose In microservices arc...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos38 Microservices components Load Balancers • Purpose It shares load evenl...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos39 Microservices components Reverse proxy • Purpose It can be used as a l...
Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos41 Spring Cloud Netflix & Netflix OSS Spring Cloud Netflix provide Netfli...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos42 Some Spring Cloud Services Projects (1/3) • Spring Cloud Alibaba: With...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos43 Some Spring Cloud Services Projects (2/3) • Spring Cloud Config: By us...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos44 Some Spring Cloud Services Projects (3/3) • Spring Cloud Gateway: Prov...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos45 Netflix OSS The main purpose is to solve some interesting distributed-...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos46 Some Netflix OSS Projects (1/2) • Zuul: It's a gateway service that pr...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos47 Some Netflix OSS Projects (2/2) • Security Monkey: monitors AWS, GCP, ...
Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos49 Next step - Deep in Dive In a second presentation, I plan to address t...
Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company...
| April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos51 Source and references • https://microservices.io/patterns/apigateway.h...
Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Overview of micro services architecture with spring cloud

32 views

Published on

[Software domain ATOS experts community webinar]
overview of micro services architecture with spring cloud

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Overview of micro services architecture with spring cloud

  1. 1. April 2020 Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP (xadimouSALIH) Software Architect (Senegal) ATOS Expert Community Member © Atos Overview of Microservices Architectures (MSA) with Spring Cloud
  2. 2. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos2 Who Am I? Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP (xadimouSALIH) ü DevOps | SRE | Solution Architect Manager ü Principal Consultant - Electronic Signature Solutions ü Oracle Application Framework Consultant Email: cheikh-ahmadou-bamba.diop@atos.net Phone: +221 77 423 89 62 ATOS SENEGAL
  3. 3. Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company, Unify, Yunano, Zero Email, Zero Email Certified and The Zero Email Company are registered trademarks of the Atos group. February 2020. © 2020 Atos. Confidential information owned by Atos, to be used by the recipient only. This document, or any part of it, may not be reproduced, copied, circulated and/or distributed nor quoted without prior written approval from Atos. Agenda
  4. 4. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos4 Agenda Microservices Overview Monolithvs Microservices SOAvsMicroservices DesignPatterns Microservices Microservices Components SpringCloud Netflix& NetflixOSS Perspectives Sources& References
  5. 5. Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company, Unify, Yunano, Zero Email, Zero Email Certified and The Zero Email Company are registered trademarks of the Atos group. February 2020. © 2020 Atos. Confidential information owned by Atos, to be used by the recipient only. This document, or any part of it, may not be reproduced, copied, circulated and/or distributed nor quoted without prior written approval from Atos. Microservices Overview Points of pain in contemporary architecture
  6. 6. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos6 Common points of pain in contemporary architecture c) No Ownershipf) Very Slow b) No Specializationa) Very Complex d) Inefficient Testing e) Vulnerable a) Over time, applications become too large and complicated for a developer to understand. b) Different parts of applications have different needs c) The code is a victim of the "tragedy of the commons". d) Each change requires a full cycle of testing. e) One bug will quickly bring down an entire application. Low resilience f) Teams are organized by function - user interface, application, middleware, database, etc.
  7. 7. Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company, Unify, Yunano, Zero Email, Zero Email Certified and The Zero Email Company are registered trademarks of the Atos group. February 2020. © 2020 Atos. Confidential information owned by Atos, to be used by the recipient only. This document, or any part of it, may not be reproduced, copied, circulated and/or distributed nor quoted without prior written approval from Atos. Microservices Overview The help of microservices
  8. 8. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos8 The help of microservices (1/2) Applications as monoliths Deploy everything, every time One data store to rule them all Intra-process communication Many, smaller, loosely coupled services Each service can be deployed independently Choose the best store for the job Lightweight communication between services
  9. 9. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos9 The help of microservices (2/2) Organized around technology layers Dev is dev, Ops is ops Server-side state, sessions Java is the superman Organized around business capabilities Dev have Ops responsibilities, and vice-versa Stateless instances, use shared store if needed Right technology for the task at hand
  10. 10. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos10 The help of microservices (2/2) Organized around technology layers Dev is dev, Ops is ops Server-side state, sessions Java is the superman Organized around business capabilities Dev have Ops responsibilities, and vice-versa Stateless instances, use shared store if needed Right technology for the task at hand
  11. 11. Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company, Unify, Yunano, Zero Email, Zero Email Certified and The Zero Email Company are registered trademarks of the Atos group. February 2020. © 2020 Atos. Confidential information owned by Atos, to be used by the recipient only. This document, or any part of it, may not be reproduced, copied, circulated and/or distributed nor quoted without prior written approval from Atos. Microservices Overview Microservices Definitions
  12. 12. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos12 Microservices Definitions (1/4) In short, the microservice architectural style is an approach to developing a single application as a suite of small services, each running in its own process and communicating with lightweight mechanisms, often an HTTP resource API. These services are built around business capabilities and independently deployable by fully automated deployment machinery. There is a bare minimum of centralized management of these services, which may be written in different programming languages and use different data storage technologies. James Lewis and Martin Fowler
  13. 13. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos13 Microservices Definitions (2/4) Microservices are architectural style and development method that structure an application as a collection of units of business functionality. Each of these units is technically a service that is: v Highly maintainable v Highly testable v Loosely coupled v Independently deployable v Owned by a small team Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP
  14. 14. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos14 Microservices Definitions (3/4) Service Service Service Service Service Service Platform Components Monitoring Health Provisioning HA/Tolerance Service Discovery Load Balancing Gateways DevOps HTTP or HTTPS HTTP or HTTPS A B D
  15. 15. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos15 Microservices Definitions (4/4) Service Service Service Service Service Service Platform Components Monitoring Health Provisioning HA/Tolerance Service Discovery Load Balancing Gateways DevOps HTTP or HTTPS HTTP or HTTPS X A B D
  16. 16. Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company, Unify, Yunano, Zero Email, Zero Email Certified and The Zero Email Company are registered trademarks of the Atos group. February 2020. © 2020 Atos. Confidential information owned by Atos, to be used by the recipient only. This document, or any part of it, may not be reproduced, copied, circulated and/or distributed nor quoted without prior written approval from Atos. Monolith vs Microservices
  17. 17. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos17 Monolith vs Microservices
  18. 18. Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company, Unify, Yunano, Zero Email, Zero Email Certified and The Zero Email Company are registered trademarks of the Atos group. February 2020. © 2020 Atos. Confidential information owned by Atos, to be used by the recipient only. This document, or any part of it, may not be reproduced, copied, circulated and/or distributed nor quoted without prior written approval from Atos. Microservices vs SOA
  19. 19. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos19 Microservices vs SOA (1/3) SOA SOA MICROSERVERVICES Common Principes • Boundaries are explicit • No class shared by services but schema and contract • A policy determines service compatibility • Services are autonomous
  20. 20. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos20 Microservices vs SOA (1/2) SOA SOA Specifics 1. Follows “share-as-much-as-possible” architecture approach 2. Importance is on business functionality reuse 3. They have common governance and standards 4. Uses Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) for communication 5. They support multiple message protocols 6. Multi-threaded with more overheads to handle I/O 7. Maximizes application service reusability 8. Traditional Relational Databases are more often used 9. A systematic change requires modifying the monolith 10.DevOps / Continuous Delivery is becoming popular, but not yet mainstream
  21. 21. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos21 Microservices vs SOA (1/3) MICROSERVERVICES Microservices Specifics 1. Follows “share-as-little-as-possible” architecture approach 2. Importance is on the concept of “bounded context” 3. Focus on people, collaboration and freedom of other options 4. Simple messaging system 5. Uses lightweight protocols such as HTTP/REST etc. 6. Single-threaded usually with the use of Event Loop features for non-locking I/O handling 7. Focuses on decoupling 8. Modern Relational Databases are more often used 9. A systematic change is to create a new service 10.Strong focus on DevOps / Continuous Delivery
  22. 22. Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company, Unify, Yunano, Zero Email, Zero Email Certified and The Zero Email Company are registered trademarks of the Atos group. February 2020. © 2020 Atos. Confidential information owned by Atos, to be used by the recipient only. This document, or any part of it, may not be reproduced, copied, circulated and/or distributed nor quoted without prior written approval from Atos. Design Patterns for microservices
  23. 23. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos23 Design Pattern for microservices (1/2) Decomposition Pattern: • How do we decompose an application into small services by making services loosely coupled, and applying the single responsibility principle? Database Pattern: • how to define database architecture for microservices? Integration Pattern: • How do the clients of microservices-based application access the individual services? • How can I request information from multiple microservices? • How to transform data according to the consumer requirement from reusable Microservices? • How to handle multiple protocol requests? • How to manage Different UI requiring different data to respond to the same backend database service?
  24. 24. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos24 Design Pattern for microservices (2/2) Cross-Cutting Concern Pattern: • How do we avoid code modification for configuration changes? Observability Pattern: How can we understand the application behavior through logs for a particular request?
  25. 25. Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company, Unify, Yunano, Zero Email, Zero Email Certified and The Zero Email Company are registered trademarks of the Atos group. February 2020. © 2020 Atos. Confidential information owned by Atos, to be used by the recipient only. This document, or any part of it, may not be reproduced, copied, circulated and/or distributed nor quoted without prior written approval from Atos. Microservices components
  26. 26. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos26 Microservices components The often common components of microservices are : • Business Microservices • API Gateway • Discovery Server • Configuration Server • Identity Management Server • Authentication Server • Logs Aggregator Server • Logs Analyzer • Admin Server • Databases • Message Queues • Load Balancers • Reverse Proxies
  27. 27. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos27 Microservices components Business microservices • Purpose This is a self-contained application that focuses only on business concern. • Implementation Implement a new microservice using Spring Boot project from https://start.spring.io, and enable configuration server, eureka client, sleuth, and actuator. • Technologies Spring Boot with Spring framework modules, Spring Cloud Services, Spring Cloud Netflix ...
  28. 28. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos28 Microservices components Api Gateway • Purpose This is a single entry point for all API calls from clients. It routes these API calls to the appropriate microservice with request routing / proxiing, composition, protocol securing and translation at any scale. • Implementation Implement a new microservice using Spring Boot project and enable Zuul support. Also implement filters for JWT where OAuth2 token will get verified. • Technologies Netflix Zuul provided by Spring Cloud Netflix project …
  29. 29. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos29 Microservices components Discover Server • Purpose This is how applications and (micro)services are located each other on a network. Service discovery implementations include both ü a central server (or servers) that maintain a global view of addresses ü clients that connect to the central server to update and retrieve addresses. • Implementation Implement a new microservice using Spring Boot project and enable Eureka support. • Technologies Netflix Eureka server, Zookeeper, Consul, ...
  30. 30. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos30 Microservices components Configuration Server • Purpose Often available as third party software or framework, it provides centralized, secured and role based access configuration store to the business microservices. • Implementation Implement a new microservice using Spring Boot project and enable Configuration support. Make sure to define bootstrap property for every business service. • Technologies Spring Cloud Config …
  31. 31. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos31 Microservices components Identity Management Server • Purpose It manages users, applications, groups, devices, and APIs from one central location. It connects customers to their IT resources, while giving IT admins centralized control over their authentication and authorization services. • Implementation Install the server on a separated machine/instance, and configure it using its UI. The API gateway will be configured to contact the identity provider on login/logout requests. • Technologies Keycloak, uaa, okta …
  32. 32. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos32 Microservices components Authentication server • Purpose This is usually implemented as a microservice, and provides login, logout, and refresh APIs. It can implement any standard or custom protocol for authentication, and session creation. • Implementation Implement a new microservice using Spring Boot project . In addition, implement security configuration, context, other required beans, login, logout, and refresh APIs. • Technologies Spring Security, Spring Boot Security, JWT, OAuth2 …
  33. 33. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos33 Microservices components Logs Aggregator Server • Purpose This is usually a third party service that captures all the logs streaming from the business microservices and transform it into structure records, and store them in a database. • Implementation Make sure each and every business microservice has sleuth dependency added to the project. For the server, install the prebuild binary for the Zipkin server, and configure its access path in all the business services' application properties. • Technologies Zipkin, Spring Cloud Sleuth, Logstash, Fluentd, DataDog, PinPoint, New Relic, etc.
  34. 34. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos34 Microservices components Logs Analyzer • Purpose This is a third party application that works on the logs aggregation server database. It’s based on the prepared views, generate reports and analytical data. • Implementation Deploy prebuild Zipkin. Use its UI for the logs view. Save aggregated logs on ElasticSearch, and then use Kibana to view analysis. • Technologies Zipkin, Kibana, Splunk, PaperTrail, Timber.io, etc ...
  35. 35. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos35 Microservices components Admin Server • Purpose It can be an external server or a custom build one. It takes performance metrics from all the business microservices, and has them display in a single dashboard. It can also generate compressed logs, reports and analytical data. • Implementation Create a new microservice with admin server enabled. Add required properties in the properties file. Make sure to add actuator and admin-client dependency in each business microservice, and define the admin server access path in each service properties. • Technologies Spring Boot Actuator, Spring Boot Admin Server, Spring Boot Admin Client
  36. 36. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos36 Microservices components Databases • Purpose SQL, non-SQL, or simple fast caches this third party system, should follow Domain Driven Design and have bounded contexts. They should be also treated as private to each microservice • Implementation Install and deploy binary package as a single entity on the machine/instance. Keeping in mind the possibility to have replications in the form of cluster or pair, so as to provide fault tolerance, and load balancing. • Technologies SQL: MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL NoSQL: MongoDB, Cassandra, Redis, ...
  37. 37. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos37 Microservices components Message Queues • Purpose In microservices architecture, they provide communication and coordination for distributed applications, they can significantly simplify coding of decoupled applications, while improving performance, reliability and scalability. • Implementation Install and deploy binary package on the machine/instance. • Technologies Kafka, ActiveMQ, RabbitMQ, ...
  38. 38. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos38 Microservices components Load Balancers • Purpose It shares load evenly across nodes to provide high availability, good horizontal scaling, load distribution for application performance and better end-user experience. • Implementation Build a microservice application that uses Spring Cloud LoadBalancer to provide client-side load-balancing in calls to another microservice. • Technology in java Stack NginX, Seesaw, Neutrino, Ribbon, HAProxy, ...
  39. 39. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos39 Microservices components Reverse proxy • Purpose It can be used as a load balancer, however, its main function is to retrieve the information from a server behind a secured zone (or fire-wall), where internet isn't present for an internet user. It can assist microservices in many different ways as filtering, protecting, or monitoring content. • Implementation Install and deploy binary package on the machine/instance. • Technologies NginX, HAProxy, Squid, Vulcand, Apache Traffic Server, Isto, Linkerd ...
  40. 40. Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company, Unify, Yunano, Zero Email, Zero Email Certified and The Zero Email Company are registered trademarks of the Atos group. February 2020. © 2020 Atos. Confidential information owned by Atos, to be used by the recipient only. This document, or any part of it, may not be reproduced, copied, circulated and/or distributed nor quoted without prior written approval from Atos. Spring Cloud Netflix & Netflix Open Sources Software (OSS)
  41. 41. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos41 Spring Cloud Netflix & Netflix OSS Spring Cloud Netflix provide Netflix OSS integration for Spring Boot. It is a collection of frameworks and tools that allow and facilitate a spring boot application to become a part of a microservice architecture [in cloud environment].
  42. 42. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos42 Some Spring Cloud Services Projects (1/3) • Spring Cloud Alibaba: With only some annotations and a small amount of configurations you can connect Spring Cloud applications to the distributed solutions of Alibaba, and build a distributed application system with Alibaba middleware • Spring Cloud Amazon Web Services: Eases the integration with hosted Amazon Web Services. It offers a convenient way to interact with AWS provided services using well-known Spring idioms and APIs, such as the messaging or caching API • Spring Cloud CLI: It’s a plugin for creating Spring Cloud compenents applications quickly using Groovy • Spring Cloud for Cloud Foundary: Integrates application with Cloud Foundary and provides a service discovery implementation • Spring Cloud Cloud – Cloud Foundary Service Broker: Provides a framework for building a Spring Boot project to quickly implement a service broker for Cloud Foundry. • Spring Cloud Cluster: Offers a set of primitives for building "cluster" features into a distributed system. Examples are leadership election, consistent storage of cluster state, global locks and one-time tokens. • Spring Cloud Commons: Delivers Spring Cloud Context that provides utilities and special services for the ApplicationContext of a Spring Cloud application (bootstrap context, encryption, refresh scope and environment endpoints) and Spring Cloud Commons which is a set of abstractions and common classes used in different Spring Cloud implementations (eg. Spring Cloud Netflix vs. Spring Cloud Consul). • Spring Cloud Connector: Simplifies the process of connecting to services and gains operating environment awareness in cloud platforms such as Cloud Foundry and Heroku, especially for Spring applications • Spring Cloud Consul: Service discovery and configuration management with Hashicorp Consul • Spring Cloud Contract: Spring Cloud Contract is an umbrella project holding solutions that helps users in successfully implementing the Consumer Driven Contracts approach
  43. 43. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos43 Some Spring Cloud Services Projects (2/3) • Spring Cloud Config: By using a Git repository, it centralizes external configuration management of microservices. It can be used by both Spring and non Spring application • Spring Cloud Bus: An event bus for linking services and service instance together with distributed messaging. • Spring Cloud Vault: Manages static and dynamic secrets such as username/password for remote applications/resources and provides credentials for external services such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, Apache Cassandra, MongoDB, Consul, AWS and more. • Spring Cloud Zookeeper: Service discovery and configuration management with Apache Zookeeper • Spring Cloud Cloud App Broker: Provides for building Spring Boot applications that implement the Open Service Broker API to deploy applications to a platform • Spring Cloud Circuit Breaker: Provides an abstraction across different circuit breaker implementations (Netfix Hystrix, Resilience4J, Sentinel, Spring Retry) • Spring Cloud Kubernetes: Facilitates the integration of Spring Cloud and Spring Boot applications running inside Kubernetes • Spring Cloud OpenFeign: Provides integrations for Spring Boot apps through autoconfiguration and binds to the Spring Environment and other Spring programming model idioms. • Spring Cloud Function: Decouples the development lifecycle of business logic from any specific runtime target so that the same code can run as a web endpoint, a stream processor, or a task. • Spring Cloud Stream: Provides for building highly scalable event-driven microservices connected with shared messaging systems. • Spring Cloud Azure: Allows developers to adopt a Spring-idiomatic way to take advantage of managed services on Azure, with only few lines of configuration and minimal code changes.
  44. 44. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos44 Some Spring Cloud Services Projects (3/3) • Spring Cloud Gateway: Provides a simple, yet effective way to route to APIs and cross cutting concerns to them such as: security, monitoring/metrics, and resiliency • Spring Cloud GCP: Spring Cloud GCP offers a wide collection of libraries that make it easier to use Google Cloud Platform from Spring Framework applications • Spring Cloud Netflix: It facilitates the integration of many Netflix OSS components (Eureka, Zuul, Archaius, Histrix…) • Spring Cloud Open Service Broker : Provides a staring point for building a service broker that implements Open Service Broker API • Spring Cloud Security: Povides relay SSO tokens from a front end to a back end service in a Zuul proxy and tokens between server’s resources • Spring Cloud Skipper: Integrates Skipper which is a tool that allows discovering Spring Boot applications and manages their lifecycle on multiple Cloud Platforms. We can use Skipper standalone or integrate it with Continuous Integration pipelines to help achieve Continuous Deployment of applications. • Spring Cloud Sleuth : It allows distributed tracing for spring cloud application and it’s compatible with Zipkin, HTrace and log- based tracing (ElasticSearch, Logstash, Kibana) • Spring Cloud Stream Applications: They are standalone executable applications that communicate over messaging middleware such as Apache Kafka and RabbitMQ. • Spring Cloud Stream App Starters: They are Spring boot based spring integration application that facilitate integration with external systems
  45. 45. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos45 Netflix OSS The main purpose is to solve some interesting distributed- system problems at scale like below: • Service Discovery: Eureka Clients • Service Discovery: Eureka Server • Circuit Breaker: Hystrix Clients • Circuit Breaker: Hystrix Dashboard • Client Side Load Balancer: Ribbon • Declarative REST Client: Feign • Router and Filter: Zuul • External Configuration: Archaius
  46. 46. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos46 Some Netflix OSS Projects (1/2) • Zuul: It's a gateway service that provides dynamic routing, monitoring, resiliency, security, and more. • Eureka: It's an AWS Service registry for resilient mid-tier load balancing and failover. • Ribbon: It's an Inter Process Communication (remote procedure calls) library with built-in software load balancers. The primary usage model involves REST calls with various serialization scheme support. • Hystrix: It's a latency and fault tolerance library designed to isolate points of access to remote systems, services and 3rd party libraries, stop cascading failure and enable resilience in complex distributed systems where failure is inevitable. • Dispatch: It’s all of the ad-hoc things we're doing to manage incidents today, done for us, and much more! • Conductor: It's a microservices orchestration engine • Spectator: It's a client library for collecting metrics. • Hollow: It's a java library and toolset for disseminating in-memory datasets from a single producer to many consumers for high performance read-only access.
  47. 47. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos47 Some Netflix OSS Projects (2/2) • Security Monkey: monitors AWS, GCP, OpenStack, and GitHub orgs for assets and their changes over time. • Dynomite: is a generic dynamo implementation for different k-v storage engines • Archaius: is a library for configuration management API • Sketchy: is a task based API for taking screenshots and scraping text from websites. • Denominator: is a portably control DNS clouds using java or bash • Raigad: represents co-process for backup/recovery, Auto Deployments and Centralized Configuration management for ElasticSearch • Falcor-http-datasource: is a data source for Falcor (is middleware) that can be use to retrieve JSON Graph data from an HTTP server. • Karyon: is the nucleus or the base container for applications and services built using the NetflixOSS ecosystem • Genie: is a distributed Big Data Orchestration Service • Metaflow: facilitates building and managing real-life data science projects with ease.
  48. 48. Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company, Unify, Yunano, Zero Email, Zero Email Certified and The Zero Email Company are registered trademarks of the Atos group. February 2020. © 2020 Atos. Confidential information owned by Atos, to be used by the recipient only. This document, or any part of it, may not be reproduced, copied, circulated and/or distributed nor quoted without prior written approval from Atos. Perspectives
  49. 49. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos49 Next step - Deep in Dive In a second presentation, I plan to address the following points in depth • What is it « Domain Driven Design »? • What is it « Event Sourcing »? • What are the commun communication type and concerns in MSA? • How to implement strong security with MSA? • How to implement different Resilience patterns? • Focus on monitoring microservices • Deployment activities of MSA
  50. 50. Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company, Unify, Yunano, Zero Email, Zero Email Certified and The Zero Email Company are registered trademarks of the Atos group. February 2020. © 2020 Atos. Confidential information owned by Atos, to be used by the recipient only. This document, or any part of it, may not be reproduced, copied, circulated and/or distributed nor quoted without prior written approval from Atos. Source and references
  51. 51. | April 2020 | Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP | © Atos51 Source and references • https://microservices.io/patterns/apigateway.html • https://dzone.com/articles/design-patterns-for-microservices • http://cloud.spring.io/spring-cloud-netflix/spring-cloud-netflix.html • https://spring.io/projects • https://martinfowler.com/microservices/
  52. 52. Atos, the Atos logo, Atos Codex, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Worldline, BlueKiwi, Bull, Canopy the Open Cloud Company, Unify, Yunano, Zero Email, Zero Email Certified and The Zero Email Company are registered trademarks of the Atos group. February 2020. © 2020 Atos. Confidential information owned by Atos, to be used by the recipient only. This document, or any part of it, may not be reproduced, copied, circulated and/or distributed nor quoted without prior written approval from Atos. Thank You For more information please contact: Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba DIOP (xadimouSALIH) +221 77 423 89 62 Cheikh-Ahmadou-bamba.diop@atos.net

×