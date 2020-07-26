Desgarro LCP

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DESGARROS DEL LCP: TRATAMIENTO QUIRÚRGICO MR3 JORGE RENTEROS PARRA HOSPITAL REGIONAL DOCENTE DE TRUJILLO
GENERALIDADES
ANATOMIA - Su situación posterior hace difícil su visualización por delante. - Ancho:13 mm, 5 mm en el sentido AP. - Su lo...
• Inserción tibial: se funde con cápsula posterior y periostio. Se inserta en una depresión tibial entre ambos platillos, ...
• Banda anterolateral (2/3 del LCP), la cual se tensa a partir de los 40° de flexión y la banda posteromedial (1/3 del LCP...
MECANISMO DE PRODUCCIÓN
EXAMEN FISICO
• Rodillas flexionadas entre 30 y 45°. • Cajón posterior pasivo. • Caderas y rodillas a 90° flexión. • Cajón posterior pas...
• Inestabilidad rotatoria posteroexterna. • Aumento de la rotación ext: lesión de ángulo P.E • Lesión LCA: cuando prima la...
Ángulo Posteroexterno D.D + flexión de rodilla 45° + hiperrotación ext. A la extensión: reducción.
DIAGNOSTICO POR IMÁGENES
Grado 1: 0 – 5mm (cóndilos tibiales anteriores) Grado 2: 5 – 10mm (cóndilos tibiales alineados) Grado 3: >10mm (cóndilos t...
TRATAMIENTO
1) D.SUPINO + ABORDAJE POSTEROMEDIAL. 2) DISECCIÓN ENTRE GASTROCNEMIO MEDIAL E ISQUIOTIBIALES (IDENTIFICAR INSERCIÓN TIBIA...
ÁNGULO AGUDO EN LA CARA POSTERIOR DEL TÚNEL TIBIAL
PORTALES ARTROSCÓPICOS 1. Portal AL 2. Portal AM 3. Portal SL 4. Portal SM 5. Portal PM
TÉCNICA QUIRÚRGICA: TRANSTIBIAL ARTROSCOPICO C/ DOBLE BANDA Túnel femoral
Túnel tibial
8mm de línea articular en su parte posterior. 3mm lateral a la línea media Punto isométrico tibial establecido por Racanel...
INLAY VS TECNICA TRANSTIBIAL ARTROSCÓPICA: NO DIFERENCIAS SIGNIFICATIVAS
• Tendón rotuliano • Tendón cuadricipital • Tendón del semitendinoso • Tendón del recto interno • Tendón de Aquiles • Tend...
PRONÓSTICO • El riesgo de lesiones secundarias en meniscos o cartílagos es elevado cuando no hay reparación quirúrgica. • ...
GRACIAS
  1. 1. DESGARROS DEL LCP: TRATAMIENTO QUIRÚRGICO MR3 JORGE RENTEROS PARRA HOSPITAL REGIONAL DOCENTE DE TRUJILLO
  2. 2. GENERALIDADES
  3. 3. ANATOMIA - Su situación posterior hace difícil su visualización por delante. - Ancho:13 mm, 5 mm en el sentido AP. - Su longitud media es de 38 +/- 4 mm. - Inserciones amplias en fémur y tibia, adelgazado en porción media. - Inervación: N. Tibial. - Irrigación: rama de arteria genicular medial. *PVN Poplíteo
  4. 4. • Inserción tibial: se funde con cápsula posterior y periostio. Se inserta en una depresión tibial entre ambos platillos, a 1 cm de la articulación. • Trayecto intraarticular. Plano frontal: verticalizado. Plano sagital: entre 30 y 45° • Inserción femoral: en cara articular lateral del cóndilo medial (2mm posterior del cartílago articular anterior)
  5. 5. • Banda anterolateral (2/3 del LCP), la cual se tensa a partir de los 40° de flexión y la banda posteromedial (1/3 del LCP), la cual se tensa en extensión y flexión extrema. BIOMECÁNICA Fuerza tensil del LCP es de 739 a 1627 N F.T de ALB es de1620 N, F.T de PMB es de 258 N Área transversal: 43 vs 10mm2
  6. 6. MECANISMO DE PRODUCCIÓN
  7. 7. EXAMEN FISICO
  8. 8. • Rodillas flexionadas entre 30 y 45°. • Cajón posterior pasivo. • Caderas y rodillas a 90° flexión. • Cajón posterior pasivo.
  9. 9. • Inestabilidad rotatoria posteroexterna. • Aumento de la rotación ext: lesión de ángulo P.E • Lesión LCA: cuando prima la HiperExt. LCP puro LCP + Ángulo Posterointerno LCP + Ángulo Posteroexterno
  10. 10. Ángulo Posteroexterno D.D + flexión de rodilla 45° + hiperrotación ext. A la extensión: reducción.
  11. 11. DIAGNOSTICO POR IMÁGENES
  12. 12. Grado 1: 0 – 5mm (cóndilos tibiales anteriores) Grado 2: 5 – 10mm (cóndilos tibiales alineados) Grado 3: >10mm (cóndilos tibiales posteriores) Normalmente el platillo tibial está a 1cm por delante de cóndilos femorales. Cajón posterior 90°
  13. 13. TRATAMIENTO
  14. 14. 1) D.SUPINO + ABORDAJE POSTEROMEDIAL. 2) DISECCIÓN ENTRE GASTROCNEMIO MEDIAL E ISQUIOTIBIALES (IDENTIFICAR INSERCIÓN TIBIAL) 3) CAPSULOTOMÍA POSTERIOR + ELABORACIÓN DE TÚNEL TIBIAL POSTEROANTERIOR (30MM) 4) PASO DEL INJERTO DESDE EL TÚNEL TIBIAL A EL/LOS TÚNEL(ES) FEMORAL(ES) 5) COLOCACIÓN DE TORNILLO ESPONJOSA 6.5MM CON ARANDELA EN REGION TIBIAL POSTERIOR Y EN CARA MEDIAL FEMORAL. TÉCNICA QUIRÚRGICA: INLAY
  15. 15. ÁNGULO AGUDO EN LA CARA POSTERIOR DEL TÚNEL TIBIAL
  16. 16. PORTALES ARTROSCÓPICOS 1. Portal AL 2. Portal AM 3. Portal SL 4. Portal SM 5. Portal PM
  17. 17. TÉCNICA QUIRÚRGICA: TRANSTIBIAL ARTROSCOPICO C/ DOBLE BANDA Túnel femoral
  18. 18. Túnel tibial
  19. 19. 8mm de línea articular en su parte posterior. 3mm lateral a la línea media Punto isométrico tibial establecido por Racanelli Punto isométrico femoral establecido por Morgan 16.5 mm inferior y 10.5 mm posterior en la región lateral del cóndilo medial TÉCNICA QUIRÚRGICA: TRANSTIBIAL ARTROSCOPICA C/UNA BANDA
  20. 20. INLAY VS TECNICA TRANSTIBIAL ARTROSCÓPICA: NO DIFERENCIAS SIGNIFICATIVAS
  21. 21. • Tendón rotuliano • Tendón cuadricipital • Tendón del semitendinoso • Tendón del recto interno • Tendón de Aquiles • Tendón del tibial anterior INJERTOS
  22. 22. PRONÓSTICO • El riesgo de lesiones secundarias en meniscos o cartílagos es elevado cuando no hay reparación quirúrgica. • 70% de los pacientes NO tratados: artrosis a los 10 años. • La maduración de la cicatriz requiere hasta 12 meses para completarse. • Ligamentos ejercitados > resistencia que los inmovilizados.
  23. 23. GRACIAS

